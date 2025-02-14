F1 Williams 2025 launch LIVE: Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon set to unveil new car at Silverstone

Carlos Sainz Agrees Multi-Year Deal With Williams

Williams will be the second F1 team to launch their 2025 car after McLaren unveiled their new challenger on Thursday.

Carlos Sainz has moved to Williams from Ferrari after Lewis Hamilton joined the Scuderia, with Sainz teaming up with Alex Albon this year for a formidable driver line-up for team principal James Vowles.

Ahead of the 10-team season launch on Tuesday, F1 75 Live, where all 10 teams will reveal their new liveries, Williams will unveil their 2025 car - the FW47 - at a special event at Silverstone.

Williams’s launch starts at 9:30am (GMT) and The Independent will keep you updated with live updates and news throughout the day