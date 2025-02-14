F1 Williams 2025 launch LIVE: Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon set to unveil new car at Silverstone
Follow live F1 news updates and reaction as Williams unveil their 2025 car on Friday morning
Williams will be the second F1 team to launch their 2025 car after McLaren unveiled their new challenger on Thursday.
Carlos Sainz has moved to Williams from Ferrari after Lewis Hamilton joined the Scuderia, with Sainz teaming up with Alex Albon this year for a formidable driver line-up for team principal James Vowles.
Ahead of the 10-team season launch on Tuesday, F1 75 Live, where all 10 teams will reveal their new liveries, Williams will unveil their 2025 car - the FW47 - at a special event at Silverstone.
Williams’s launch starts at 9:30am (GMT) and The Independent will keep you updated with live updates and news throughout the day
Jacques Villeneuve lands new F1 role alongside Jenson Button at Williams
Jacques Villeneuve has returned to Williams F1 as an ambassador alongside fellow world champion Jenson Button and three-time W Series winner Jamie Chadwick.
Villeneuve, who appeared as a pundit twice last year for Sky Sports F1 and is known for his forthright opinions, won the 1997 F1 world championship with the team and was the last Williams driver to win the title.
Now, he joins 2009 world champion Button and Indy NXT racer Chadwick as a team ambassador as Williams look to “strengthen the connection between the team’s celebrated history and its ambitious future.”
Villeneuve remarked: “Williams has been a crucial part of my life, filled with fond memories.
“I am ecstatic to be part of the family again, and to help celebrate the team’s heritage while supporting its future.”
Albon and Sainz arrive at Silverstone!
The launch starts at 9:30am (GMT)!
Williams explain decision to release Franco Colapinto to Alpine
Williams Team Principal James Vowles explained why the team let the promising youngster switch to Alpine and claimed that the move represents Colapinto’s ‘best chance’ of winning a seat either later this year or for the 2026 season.
Vowles said: “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Alpine for Franco [Colapinto] to join the team on a multi-year arrangement starting in 2025.
“Over nine memorable races with Williams he clearly showed he is deserving of a place in Formula 1 and we always said we would support him to get one.
“Williams has one of the most formidable driver line-ups on the grid for 2025 and beyond in Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, so we believe this agreement with Alpine represents Franco’s best chance of securing a race seat in 2025 or 2026.”
Williams F1 car launch!
Good afternoon and welcome to live updates as anticipation builds towards the 2025 F1 season with the team’s individual car launches!
McLaren, last year’s constructors’ champions, got the ball rolling on Thursday as they launched their 2025 car at Silverstone, with a special “camouflage” livery.
Yet on Friday, it is Williams’ turn to take centre stage at the home of British motor racing as they unveil their 2025 car, with drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon also set to appear!
Stay right here for all the latest news from the world of F1 as we build-up to Friday’s launch!
Oscar Piastri explains McLaren’s 2025 ‘papaya rules’ stance with Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri insists he will race McLaren teammate Lando Norris “hard but clean” as the Australian voiced his world championship hopes in 2025.
Looking ahead to the 2025 season – at Piastri’s home race in Melbourne on 16 March – the 23-year-old explained further the rules of engagement between the two drivers this year.
“We are going to be able to race each other,” Piastri said, at McLaren’s car launch in Silverstone on Thursday.
“We’ve shown time and time again that we can race each other hard, but cleanly, and as long as we’re not taking points off the team, then that’s how we’re going to go racing.
“If there becomes a points difference in either direction towards the end of the season and we need our teammate’s help, then we’ll try and help each other out.”
Who are Williams's drivers this year?
Alex Albon is heading into his fourth season with Williams, having joined the team from Red Bull prior to the 2022 season.
The British-Thai driver enjoyed a promising 2023 season and finished 13th in the standings, but 2024 was a tougher year for the Grove-based team. Albon accrued only 12 points, finishing sixth.
Carlos Sainz, meanwhile, joins the team this year from Ferrari after Lewis Hamilton’s blockbuster move to the Scuderia!
The Spaniard is a four-time race winner and was the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race in 2023.
Sainz won his first F1 grand prix at Silverstone in 2022 and won last year in Australia and Mexico.
Lando Norris gets tough with Max Verstappen: ‘I need to get my elbows out’
Norris said at the McLaren launch on Thursday: “I need to get my elbows out (against Verstappen) and show I am not willing to give him any positions. I also have to be a smart driver. You have to be smart to go up against Max.
“It is always a lot harder when you are in the car, rather than when you rewatch it, and when I saw some of the things I did last year, I was like, ‘what the hell have I done that for? And what an idiot.’
“But at the same time, I don’t need to go out and prove something to him. I don’t need to take any unnecessary risks. I don’t think you have to do anything special to try and beat Max. He is quick, aggressive and one of the best ever but the easiest way of beating him is just by being quicker than him and staying ahead.”
McLaren launch 2025 car at Silverstone
McLaren have become the first team to launch their 2025 car ahead of the new F1 season – with the MCL39 sporting a special camouflage livery design at Silverstone.
The papaya-clad outfit claimed their first constructors’ world title in 26 years last year, while Lando Norris finished second in the drivers’ championship behind Max Verstappen. Norris and Oscar Piastri are now looking for individual success this year as they both aim to become McLaren’s first drivers’ champion since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.
On Thursday morning, Norris took to the track in the MCL39 at Silverstone for a promotional filming day, with the car sporting what the team described as a “striking geometric camo design in shades of papaya and black”.
F1 urged by DR Congo to end talks with ‘blood-stained’ Rwanda over hosting race
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has urged Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali to end talks with Rwanda over hosting a grand prix in the future.
Rwandan president Paul Kagame announced last December, while the east African country hosted the FIA end-of-season awards gala, that Rwanda is bidding to host an F1 race as the sport eyes a return to the African continent for the first time since 1993. South Africa are also keen on a return to the calendar.
Yet in a letter seen by The Independent, the DRC’s minister for foreign affairs Therese Kayiwamva Wagner has asked Domenicali to “end negotiations and rule Rwanda out as a potential host.”
How Lewis Hamilton can be worth £100m to Ferrari with 2025 F1 succes
Lewis Hamilton can be worth “triple digits” to Ferrari if he wins the 2025 Formula 1 world championship, says sport finance expert Dr. Rob Wilson.
Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton has made the switch to the fabled Italian outfit this year, following 12 years and six world titles with Mercedes.
In an indication of the magnitude of Hamilton’s move to F1’s most famous team, his first photo in association with Ferrari – posing in a dark suit in front of Enzo Ferrari’s house – is the most-liked F1 post of all time on Instagram, with more than 5.6 million likes.
