Zhou Guanyu signs new deal to stay at Alfa Romeo for 2023

Alfa Romeo have confirmed that Zhou Guanyu has signed a new contract to remain at the team for the 2023 Formula 1 season.

The 23-year-old has scored six points in his rookie season with the team - including a points-scoring finish on debut in Bahrain - and will remain as Valtteri Bottas’ team-mate next year.

Zhou was involved in a terrifying accident at Silverstone in July - though walked away unscathed - and Alfa Romeo boss Fred Vasseur says he has been impressed with the Chinese driver’s “approach to work” in 2022.

Zhou himself said: “I am happy and grateful to Alfa Romeo F1 Team for the opportunity to be part of the team for another season.

“Making it to Formula 1 was a dream come true and the feeling of competing for the first time in a race will live with me forever: the team has been incredibly supportive, welcoming me from day one and helping me adapt to the most complex series in motorsport.

“There is more that I want to achieve in this sport and with the team, and the hard work we have put together since the start of the year is just the first step towards where we want to be next season. There is still a lot to learn, a lot to develop but I am confident in our work: I am looking forward to the next chapter of our story together.”

Zhou has also scored in the top-10 in Canada and Italy - with a best finish of eighth in Montreal - and lies 17th in the Driver Standings with six races left, 40 ponts behind team-mate Bottas.

Alfa Romeo have confirmed that Zhou Guanyu has signed a new contract (AFP via Getty Images)

Vasseur added: “We knew he was quick, but the way he adapted to Formula 1 in such a short time has been one of the best surprises of our season.

“He is a very nice guy, everyone in the team likes both his personality and attitude. He has had the humility to ask questions and learn, from the engineers as well as Valtteri, and the intelligence to apply all the information he got to improve race after race.

“He will have this experience to draw on next season, and I am sure he will make another step forward as we continue to grow our team.”

Zhou will next be in action at the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend.