Zhou Guanyu walked away without serious injury after a terrifying crash at the opening of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday.

His Alfa Romeo was sent sliding upside down across a gravel trap on the first corner, before it flipped over the safety barrier and eventually crashed down between a tyre wall and chain link fence.

Zhou was pulled from the car by paramedics and taken to hospital where he was later declared injury-free.

Posting on social media after the incident, the Chinese F1 driver said the car's halo saved his life.

