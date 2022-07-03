Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo overturns in first-lap crash at British Grand Prix
The Chinese driver was removed from his car and taken away on a stretcher, with the FIA and Alfa Romeo confirming he was conscious.
The British Grand Prix was red-flagged on the first lap after Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo was launched upside down.
Chinese rookie Zhou was removed from his car and taken away on a stretcher.
Mercedes’ George Russell and Williams’ Alex Albon were also caught up in the alarming accident at Silverstone.
Russell was quickly out of his car after the incident.
A spokesperson for Formula One’s governing body said: “The FIA advises that following the start of the race, emergency crews were immediately in attendance and the drivers of car 23 (Albon) and car 24 (Zhou) have been taken to the medical centre.
“Both drivers were conscious and will be evaluated at the medical centre. Further updates will be given in due course.”
Meanwhile, pictures also emerged on social media of protestors storming the Northamptonshire circuit on the opening lap.
The FIA added: “We also confirm that after the red flag, several people attempted to enter the track. These people were immediately removed and the matter is now being dealt with by the local authorities.”
