Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo overturns in first-lap crash at British Grand Prix

The Chinese driver was removed from his car and taken away on a stretcher, with the FIA and Alfa Romeo confirming he was conscious.

Philip Duncan
Sunday 03 July 2022 16:05
Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou crashes at the start of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone (Frank Augstein/AP).
The British Grand Prix was red-flagged on the first lap after Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo was launched upside down.

Chinese rookie Zhou was removed from his car and taken away on a stretcher.

Mercedes’ George Russell and Williams’ Alex Albon were also caught up in the alarming accident at Silverstone.

Russell was quickly out of his car after the incident.

A spokesperson for Formula One’s governing body said: “The FIA advises that following the start of the race, emergency crews were immediately in attendance and the drivers of car 23 (Albon) and car 24 (Zhou) have been taken to the medical centre.

“Both drivers were conscious and will be evaluated at the medical centre. Further updates will be given in due course.”

Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu crashes on the first lap of the British Grand Prix (Frank Augstein/AP).
Meanwhile, pictures also emerged on social media of protestors storming the Northamptonshire circuit on the opening lap.

The FIA added: “We also confirm that after the red flag, several people attempted to enter the track. These people were immediately removed and the matter is now being dealt with by the local authorities.”

