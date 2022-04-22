Call of Duty: Warzone, the free-to-play battle royale first-person shooter, is getting an unusual crossover event with two silver screen legends set to appear.

In a newly released trailer, Godzilla and King Kong appear to be confronting each other on the island of Caldera, one of the playable maps in Warzone, which will likely lead to players fighting each other against the backdrop of a kaiju monster showdown.

It’s unclear what the two have to disagree about, but there’s a chance that the event could be tied into the film, Godzilla vs Kong, which came out back in 2021.

The trailer is titled “Operation Monarch” which may hint at what content we can expect, with “Monarch” potentially eluding to a portmanteau. Could we be seeing a larger “monsterverse” taking place inside Call of Duty?

If you want to find out when the new content will arrive in Call of Duty: Warzone then keep reading the rest of the article below.

‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ operation monarch teaser trailer and release date

In a new trailer featured on the official Call of Duty YouTube channel, we see King Kong alone on an island swatting at planes before Godzilla emerges from the murkey depths.

As the two square up, they leap towards each other before the trailer cuts away to a title card reading “Operation Monarch”. The trailer then ends with: “The battle begins” before giving a release date of 11 May 2022.

At just over a minute, the cinematic trailer doesn’t reveal any new gameplay details but we’ll likely see more in the coming weeks.

Voucher codes

If you’re looking for discounts on technology or videogames then try one of these codes:

Looking to get your hands on another racing game? Read our full review of Gran Turismo 7