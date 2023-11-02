The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - how to play the game in early access right now
Modern Warfare III is released on November 10 2023, but you can play it before that date in early access on all platforms
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, no not Christmas, another Call of Duty release window.
This year it’s a sort of half-reboot/half-remake of Modern Warfare III.
The game serves as a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare (which later spawned WarZone) and last year’s Modern Warfare II.
The game gets its official release on November 10 but eager fans can play before then…
How to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III in early access
Although the game gets its worldwide release on November 10, the game can be played for many from November 2 (Thursday.)
To play early all you have to do is preorder the digital edition of the game. It does not matter which edition of the game you preorder.
You can preorder the game for PS5, Xbox and PC here.
When will the early access for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III be available?
The game should be available in early access everywhere by now, these are the timezones it was released:
- 10 a.m. PDT on Nov. 2 for the West Coast of North America
- 1 p.m. EDT on Nov. 2 for the East Coast of North America
- 5 p.m. GMT on Nov. 2 for the U.K.
- 6 a.m. CEST on Nov. 2 for west mainland Europe
- 2 a.m. JST on Nov. 3 for Japan
What is included in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III early access?
You are granted access to the entire game ahead of the official release date.
That means you get the full campaign which continues and likely concludes the story of Captain Price’s taks unit.
And of course, the fabled CoD multiplayer.
Modern Warfare 3 preorders include the Zombie Ghost Operator skin for the game’s multiplayer component, which officially goes live on Nov. 10. If you preorder the Vault Edition (deluxe), you also gain access to :
- The Soul Harvester Tracer weapon blueprint
- The Nemesis Operator pack
- Two weapon vaults
- The battle pass for season 1, called Blackcell, plus 30 tier skips
For those who haven’t pre-ordered, MWIII is released worldwide on November 10.
