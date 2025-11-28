GGPoker launches $25m giveaway promo this December

Online poker giant GGPoker has announced its largest-ever holiday promotion, with $25 million up for grabs between December 1 and December 31, 2025.

The month-long giveaway includes cash prizes, seasonal gifts and a tournament finale, with the $25m split across three promotions.

The ‘$12M 12 Days of Christmas Gift Boxes’ will give users 12 days of special gifts just for logging in between December 15 and December 26, with rewards, tournament tickets, freeroll tickets and snowball splash items on offer.

The ‘$12M December Cash Giveaway’ sees $7.4m distributed through daily leaderboards, with a further $4.6m allocated to different giveaways and the final $1m awarded through special tournament promotions.

Finally, the ‘$1M End of Year #Thanks2025 Flipout’ is a special flipout tournament that runs from December 27 to December 31. All GGCheers and GGCares qualifiers can participate, with anyone who makes it through to stage three sharing the $1m prize pool.

GGPoker, branded as the ‘World’s Biggest Poker Room’, was launched in 2017 and now operates across dozens of countries in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

“We are thrilled to bring back our End of Year Giveaway, making it bigger and better than ever with a record $25M in prizes,” said Sarne Lightman, Managing Director of GGPoker.

“Whether you’re chasing a huge leaderboard cash prize, unwrapping a special Christmas gift, or battling for a share of the $1M #Thanks2025 Flipout, there is something exciting for every single player. It’s our way of saying thank you for making this another record-breaking year at GGPoker, and we wish everyone a happy and rewarding holiday season.”