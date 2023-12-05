(Rockstar Games/AFP via Getty Ima)

New details have emerged of the most highly-anticipated video game of the decade – maybe even the century – following the official release of of the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6.

The GTA 6 trailer reveals ultra-realistic graphics, new storylines and a female lead character – though still no exact release date.

All Rockstar Games divulged is that the sequel to 2013’s GTA 5 is “coming 2025”.

The game will see players return to Vice City, a fictional version of Miami that was last portrayed in Rockstar’s GTA: Vice City Stories in 2006.

Rockstar was forced to release the GTA 6 trailer 13 hours early on 4 December after it was leaked on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. Unverified clips of the new game have also appeared on TikTok, while 90 minutes of gameplay also appears to have made it into the wild.

You can find all the latest updates and leaks below.