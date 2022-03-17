Liveupdated1647550482

Hogwarts Legacy – live: Watch Playstation’s State of Play event

The live-stream will focus on new content for the highly anticipated game set in the Wizarding World

Jasper Pickering
Thursday 17 March 2022 20:54
<p>Players will be able to explore the wizarding school </p>

(iStock/The Independent)

Update: The State of Play event will be live shortly. Read below for more details.

A new livestream event has been announced for the upcoming open world Harry Potter title Hogwarts Legacy and it’s only a few days away. Developed by Avalanche Software and Warner Bros Games, the State of Play is set to air later this week and promises to show never before seen gameplay.

According to a post on the Playstation Blog, the full show will run for about 20 minutes and will feature nearly a quarter-of-an-hour’s worth of gameplay footage captured on a Playstation 5.

Hogwarts Legacy was announced at a PlayStation event in September 2020, with initial plans to be released for Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in 2021 but the game has since been delayed.

Players will be able to customise their own student and choose which of the four houses they will represent as well as explore the Wizarding World in familiar locales such as the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village.

How to watch the ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ State of Play event

State of Play: 17 March 2022

The livestream will be available to watch on Playstation’s official Twitch and YouTube channels on 17 March at 9pm GMT.

The last State of Play event only aired last week and focused on a range of upcoming Playstation titles from a number of Japanese studios. With this upcoming livestream, it appears that Playstation will focus exclusively on Hogwarts Legacy, much like they did with Gran Turismo 7 prior to its release.

State of Play will be going live in just a few minutes

The State of Play is nearly here. In order to watch the event, you can find a link to the full live-stream on Playstation’s YouTube and Twitch page.

We’ll be following along as the event unfolds and post highlights in the liveblog so stay tuned!

17 March 2022 20:54
17 March 2022 20:49
What have we seen from ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ so far?

Aside from a few screenshots of the game, including some shots of the wizarding school itself, not much is known about the open world of Hogwarts Legacy.

In the lead up to tonight’s event, we’ve seen a couple of very short gameplay videos posted by Avalance Software, the game’s developers:

Presumably, we’ll see a bit more than a student getting out of bed in the full video.

17 March 2022 20:35
What time does the State of Play begin?

And welcome to the liveblog for tonight’s State of Play! We’ll be following the event as it happens with new gameplay footage for upcoming Harry Potter spin-off Hogwarts Legacy.

The livestream will be available to watch on Playstation’s official Twitch and YouTube channels on 17 March at 9pm GMT. In the meantime, we’ll try and keep you posted on any updates before the event starts.

17 March 2022 17:30

