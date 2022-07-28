For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been a money-printing machine for the Nintendo Switch. Despite the fact that the game was originally released in 2014 on the Wii U, it continues to be the Japanese gaming giant’s best-selling title and is regularly included in bundles with the Switch. And now there are eight more tracks coming to the title in August 2022.

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe booster course pass, is a season ticket for brand new content that’s being added to the game, in the form of 48 tracks, new and old.

The first wave of content saw tracks ranging from Super Mario 64 all the way up to the mobile-only title, Mario Kart Tour. Now the second wave features content from Mario’s first go kart outing on the SNES and even a brand new level for the series, to name a few.

With eight new courses, the booster course pass now has 16 tracks available, with the final wave arriving by the end of 2023.

If you want to find out how to order the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe booster course pass, when the second wave will be released and what courses we can expect, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ booster course pass second wave details

Nintendo has announced which courses will be available as part of the second wave of content. There will be two new cups, the “Turnip” cup and the “Propeller” cup which will have four courses each. Here is a list of the tracks featured in the first wave of the booster pass and the games they originally featured on:

Turnip Cup

New York Minute, Mario Kart Tour

Mario Circuit 3, Super Mario Kart

Kalimari Desert, Mario Kart 64

Waluigi Pinball, Mario Kart DS

Propeller Cup

Sydney Sprint, Mario Kart Tour

Snow Land, Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Mushroom Gorge, Mario Kart Wii

Sky-High Sundae, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (new course)

The new content will be released on 4 August 2022. If the rollout is the same as the first wave of content, then it is set to be playable at midnight CET, meaning that fans in the UK might technically be able to access the second wave at 11pm on 3 August 2022.

Where to buy ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ booster course pass

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe booster course pass is currently being sold on the Nintendo e-shop for £22.49 (Nintendo.co.uk) and is currently also on sale at ShopTo (£16.85, ShopTo.net).

The booster course pass is also being included with the Nintendo Switch Online expansion pack. Nintendo Switch Online is a subscription service for the console that allows users to play online, save cloud backups and access a library of retro games from the Nintendo entertainment system and Super Nintendo entertainment system.

The expansion pack is a higher tier of this subscription which also allows players to access Nintendo 64 and Sega mega drive games, as well as access the Animal Crossing: New Horizon DLC Happy Home Paradise as well as the booster course pass.

A year’s subscription to the service starts from £34.99 (Nintendo.co.uk) for a single user or £59.99 (Nintendo.co.uk) for a family account.

