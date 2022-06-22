Since the events started in 2011, Nintendo Direct live-streams have become the gaming giant’s favourite way to announce new titles and show off gameplay.

It’s also a great opportunity for the company to showcase some of its smaller publishers and the games they’re working on and now the next one is set to focus on the upcoming JRPG, Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

We’re particularly fond of the format as it gives us a much better idea of what Nintendo is willing to share more publicly and narrows down what we can expect in future announcements.

With Xenoblade Chronicles 3, we can expect to see around 20 minutes of brand new footage going into greater detail around the game’s plot, new characters and more.

Nintendo also makes a habit of releasing some games and demos on the e-shop immediately after the event has ended, so we’ll get to see if that’s the case for this highly anticipated upcoming title.

To find out how to watch the event and when it starts, keep reading the rest of the article below.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct June 2022 event

Nintendo confirmed that the next Direct event would focus entirely on Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and would air on 22 June 2022 at 4pm CEST. If you want to watch it in the UK, that means it is expected to start at 3pm BST.

You can also watch the live-stream using the video above. Make sure that you click the bell icon to set a reminder for when the event starts.

After initially confirming a release date for September 2022, Monolith Soft’s hugely popular next installment in the Xenoblade series received a surprise bump up the calendar. Announced on 19 April, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is now being released a full two months ahead of schedule on 29 July 2022, much to the joy of Nintendo Switch fans.

Each game in the series is loosely connected, but Nintendo has confirmed that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will bridge the gap between the previous two mainline titles. The game’s description said, “Bringing together the futures of Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2, this title will take players to the world of Aionios, home to two hostile nations.”

Pre-orders for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 are available now.

