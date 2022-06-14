Sony has continued its gradual roll-out of PlayStation Plus Premium as it expands into North America by adding dozens of new games to the service’s fast-growing catalogue of titles.

The newly overhauled PlayStation Plus combines the company’s cloud-gaming service, PlayStation Now, with its existing PlayStation Plus subscription model to offer on-demand access to hundreds of classic and new PlayStation games.

Newly added titles include the Ratchet & Clank games, Dead Cells, Prey, Shenmue 3 and Fallout 4.

PlayStation Plus is essentially pitched as Sony’s version of Xbox Game Pass – though by many accounts the service has been confusingly designed, with different levels of access determined by how much you’re willing to pay per month.

The revamped PlayStation Plus arrives in the UK on 23 June, when players will be able to choose between three tiers of service: essential, extra, and premium. The platform first launched in parts of Asia with a few hundred games before quietly debuting in North America on 13 June.

The latest expansion into North America brings with it a slew of games previously unavailable on PlayStation Plus, which are now free-to-play for subscribers to the service’s higher two tiers. These include classics like Resident Evil: Director’s Cut and Ape Escape, as well as modern blockbusters like Red Dead Redemption 2, Returnal and God of War.

It remains to be seen whether the European launch on 23 June will add even more PS4 and PS5 games to the catalogue’s expanding list.

You can check out the full list of PS4 and PS5 games available on PlayStation Plus over at the official PlayStation site. Many games are exclusively available to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers, though Sony says that owners of digital versions of some classic PlayStation games will be able to stream them online.

Confused? Don’t be. Our guide to PlayStation Plus can help you make sense of it all and decide which tier is right for you.

