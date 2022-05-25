New community day events have been announced for Pokémon Go with a chance to complete research tasks, participate in events and encounter more Pokémon out in the world.

The event follows on from the May Community day that focused on the regional variation of the Rock-type Pokémon Geodude, which originally appeared in the seventh generation title Pokémon Sun and Moon.

There’s also a chance to capture “shiny” variants of Pokémon that are harder to find than their original counterpart.

New community days are often accompanied by rare Pokémon becoming more frequently found, new items and levelling bonuses.

Want to find out how to capture new Pokémon, take part in research stories and unlock new bonuses each day? Then keep reading the rest of the article below.

When will the next ‘Pokémon Go’ community day be taking place?

Announced on the official website, the next Pokémon Go community days will be taking place on 25 June, 17 July and 14 August 2022.

As was the case with previous community days, the events are likely to take place from 11am to 2pm in each time zone around the world, with each day being focused on a particular Pokémon.

‘Pokémon Go’ community day bonuses

The community day events are a good chance to make the most of timed-bonuses that aren’t available any other time of the month. Players can expect the following benefits to help them with their Pokémon catches during the next community days:

Three times as much stardust rewarded for catching Pokémon

Twice as much candy rewarded for catching Pokémon

Double the chance to receive XL candy from catching Pokémon

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours

Lure modules activated during the event will last for three hours

One additional special trade can be made during the event and up to two hours afterward for a maximum of two for the day

Trades made during the event and up to two hours afterwards will require 50 per cent less stardust to complete

As a community event, players who work together can net even more rewards. If enough Pokémon are caught with help from a single Lure Module, the catch bonus for trainers near a PokéStop will quadruple for 30-minutes upon activation.

