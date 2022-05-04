Activision Blizzard has finally revealed its latest mobile outing for the Warcraft series, in a free-to-play game titled Warcraft Arclight Rumble that will be available for iOS and Android devices.

The announcement follows on from a series of other upcoming expansions, such as Dragonflight, which is expected to make its way to World of Warcraft players later this year as well as a re-release of Wrath of the Lich King for the classic version of the online game.

It’s being touted as a combination of real-time strategy and tower defence mechanics with players choosing a selection of heroes from the five factions of the Warcraft universe: Alliance, Horde, Beast, Blackrock, and Undead.

Players can collect “minatures” of over 60 heroes, villains and other characters from the Warcraft franchise and battle in an extensive single-player campaign, as well as in co-op mode and player vs player (PvP).

Activision Blizzard has announced that over 70 missions will be available at launch for the single-player mode, as well as dungeons for an extra challenge. Raids can also be conducted with other mobile users or if they would rather go head-to-head, can be challenged directly. To find out when the game will launch and how to play it early, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

How to join ‘Warcraft Arclight Rumble’ beta test

Warcraft Arclight Rumble gameplay preview

There isn’t currently an official release date scheduled for Warcraft Arclight Rumble but anyone who wishes to try the game early is being invited into a closed beta test prior to its launch.

Starting soon, players in “select regions” will be able to join the beta test for Warcraft Arclight Rumble by visiting the official website and pre-registering their interest.

It’s currently unclear how the free-to-play elements will be monetised but with over 70 levels to play in single-player mode alone, there should be plenty of content available as soon as the game becomes available to wider release.

Voucher codes

If you’re looking for discounts on technology or videogames then try one of these codes:

Looking to try out another online game? Read how to sign up for the open beta of Overwatch 2