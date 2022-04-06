The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox Game Pass’s April 2022 list includes MLB The Show 22 and Chinatown Detective Agency
From cricket to TIE fighters, find a new title in this month’s line-up
Xbox Game Pass is always remarkable value for gamers looking to try hundreds of new titles at a nominal monthly price. Flagship titles such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 have been included but every month new titles are added, meaning that there is always something new to play.
Starting at just £7.99 a month for Xbox or PC, the Game Pass service works like a subscription where players can download as many titles as they can fit on their hard drive at no extra cost.
If you’re hoping to play games across a multitude of devices then Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which costs £10.99 a month, is your best bet. The service is also bundled with Xbox Live Gold for online multiplayer gaming, and also includes access to EA Play, giving subscribers even more titles to choose from.
With that, Xbox operates a revolving door when it comes to games being added to the service. When more titles arrive, plenty tend to leave, so it’s important to get these games when you can.
If you want to find out which titles have been added to Game Pass in April 2022, then keep reading the rest of the article below.
Games coming to Xbox Game Pass in April 2022
- Cricket 22, 5 April (£39.95, Xbox.com)
- MLB The Show 22, 5 April (Game Pass only)
- Chinatown Detective Agency, 7 April (Game Pass only)
- Dragon Age 2, 7 April (£14.99, Xbox.com)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare, 7 April (£18.49, 365games.co.uk)
- Star Wars: Squadrons, 7 April (£6.99, Argos.co.uk)
- Life Is Strange: True Colors, 12 April (£22.85, Base.com)
- Panzer Corps 2, 12 April (£30.99, Steampowered.com)
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk, 12 April (£29.99, Steampowered.com)
- Lost in Random, 14 April (£24.99, Xbox.com)
Voucher codes
If you’re looking for discounts on technology or video games then try one of these codes:
Still struggling to get your hands on an Xbox series X? Follow our live blog for the latest information and releases
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies