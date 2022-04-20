Xbox Game Pass is always remarkable value for gamers looking to try hundreds of new titles at a nominal monthly price. Flagship titles such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 have been included but every month new titles are added, meaning that there is always something new to play.

Starting at just £7.99 a month for Xbox or PC, the Game Pass service works like a subscription where players can download as many titles as they can fit on their hard drive at no extra cost.

If you’re hoping to play games across a multitude of devices then Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which costs £10.99 a month, is your best bet. The service is also bundled with Xbox Live Gold for online multiplayer gaming, and also includes access to EA Play, giving subscribers even more titles to choose from.

With that, Xbox operates a revolving door when it comes to games being added to the service. When more titles arrive, plenty tend to leave, so it’s important to get these games when you can.

If you want to find out which titles have been added to Game Pass in April 2022, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

Games coming to Xbox Game Pass in April 2022

F1 2021, 19 April (£11.99, Xbox.com)

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, 19 April (£34.99, Xbox.com)

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, 19 April (£10.61, Xbox.com)

7 Days to Die, 26 April (£27.99, Xbox.com)

Research and Destroy, 26 April (Game Pass day one release)

Bugsnax, 28 April (Game Pass only)

Unsouled, 28 April (Game Pass day one release)

