A new hospital for Kenyan mothers

It is a seven-and-a-half-hour drive northwest of Nairobi, much of it on bumpy dirt roads, to reach Tangulbei. It is a small town, with a population only 4,979, in the heart of the territory of the semi-nomadic Pokot people. There is a constant state of war and peace between the tribes in this region.

The Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya, Archbishop Hubertus Matheus Maria van Megen, heard how mothers with birth complications were failing to receive adequate medical assistance in Tangulbei and together with Wilhelm von Trott zu Solz, the Ambassador of the Order of Malta to Kenya, decided to launch an initiative to address the problem.

Their project shows how the work of only a few dedicated people, in this case the people who have turned that initiative into a reality – Father Maxwell Atuguba from Ghana and Father Fred Musunji, can make a difference and save lives.

Both, it is not hard to guess, are religious men and their faith has driven donors from all over the world to help them achieve their aim. They are Spiritans, members of the Holy Ghost Fathers, whose mission is to take the Gospel to those who have never heard it before and to serve the poorest of the poor.

Often nowadays religion can draw negative press but in Tangulbei, I believe, is a shining example of the good it can still bring to the world and especially to those most in need.

Despite their religious convictions this is not the 19th Century and Father Maxwell and Father Fred are not challenging Pokot culture. Instead, they are patiently supporting pastoral projects, providing medical services and education to the children, and raising awareness of child nutrition, which sometimes means simply just feeding them.

The Pokot way of life is a simple one and it has not changed that much over the centuries. The Pokot women traditionally still give birth at home and female genital mutilation is more common than not. The combination of home births and female circumcision brings with it enormous risks. Yet if there is even a minor complication, the nearest hospital is 124km away over rough and, during the rains, often impassable roads.

As a result, infant and or mother fatality is twice the national average of Kenya. This in mainly because the mother is brought to the hospital as a last resort when it is often already too late due to the lack of a specialised maternity theatre.

But Pokot women have now been given another choice: the Tangulbei Mission Hospital Maternity Theatre.

This is still not a fully equipped maternity facility. It has maternity nurses and clinicians but no doctor, yet the number of deliveries there is increasing annually. This year the team have successfully delivered 337 babies and looked after the mothers with pre and post-natal care.

Recently I joined a visit to check on the progress along with Martin Schömburg, a senior representative of Malteser International, which is the relief arm of the Order of Malta. The visiting team also went to several of the Community Outreach Stations in the outlying area, where expectant mothers receive check-ups and babies can be delivered if necessary.

The Order of Malta Companions pulled together the donations, to build the theatre. The construction is complete now, yet it still needs to be equipped to be fully functional.

It is built right next to the new women-only ward, which has been funded by the German NGO Nachstenliebe Weilweit. Once fully operational it will help avoid the life threatening 248km round-trip to the nearest capable hospital in Kabernet.

With the many challenges the world presently faces, the creation of a new maternity theatre may seem only a small step. Yet The Independent’s Happy List is so important to many because it highlights those extra ordinary people amongst us who, for whatever their motive and with clearly no monetary gain, are performing minor miracles daily to help make peoples’ lives better.

In Tangulbei just such a step is being taken, led by Father Maxwell and Father Fred’s desire to make a difference one delivery at a time.

There are certainly other needy cases elsewhere, not least in Kenya, but right now something really good is happening in this small town.

The two men are now determined to complete the maternity theatre and equip it. “If we save one life with the construction of this theatre, our efforts have been worth every tear that we have shed for the those mothers and babies we have lost in the past,” Father Maxwell said.

If you would like to help this project click here and and select ‘Maternity Theatre Tangulbei, Kenya’ from the ‘I am donating for’ pull down menu