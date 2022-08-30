Happy List 2022: The power of supporting each other
At GoFundMe someone donates to help every single second. Even in times of crisis, there’s always a place for help and compassion, says Helen Whitehouse
No one gets through life without needing a bit of help from time to time. That could be a small hand hold or a big leg up.
It can feel hard to reach out and ask for help - but it shouldn’t be.
We’re living through unprecedented times. The rising cost of living is pinching everyone’s purse strings. Whether it’s the price of energy or the cost of a pack of butter, it’s impossible not to feel it. And we’ve got challenging times to come, as the energy cap continues to rise in the coming months. It’s hard not to feel worried about how our own families, as well as the most vulnerable in society might cope.
At GoFundMe, we see hundreds of fundraisers started every day to lend help to those who need it. We’ve also seen the thousands of people willing to donate to help them.
We’ve seen fundraisers by parents helping families with the cost of living over the holidays. People are starting GoFundMe’s to cover uniform costs, to help friends with rent or bills, and to cover expenses now everything feels so much tighter.
People are also raising money for strangers, for friends and for charities such as The Trussell Trust. And not just that - we’ve seen donations for not just the everyday, but also the inspiring. One example is former Lioness Anita Asante, who has raised thousands to give young fans who cannot afford them football shirts.
GoFundMe is the home of help and it’s these everyday heroes helping with the leg up so many need at the minute.
Now, The Independent has released their Happy List, shining a light on 50 extraordinary people who’ve done things to help others.
The Happy List 2022Show all 37
We’ve got Harriet Asher on the List who has helped over 500 Ukrainian refugees resettle in the UK. Her GoFundMe raised £25,000 in just 48 hours. Or Iain Butterworth, who set up the Scarborough Sunflower Appeal to help Ukrainian families resettling in the area after feeling ‘helpless’ over the war.
There’s Beryl Carr, the NHS’s oldest volunteer at 100 years old - and Oscar Jones, who has been inspired to raise money for defibrillators after seeing footballer Christian Eriksen’s heart attack last year.
It’s proof that people are willing to give out help in spades when it’s needed and turn their compassion into a superpower. Seeing something and doing something - and helping someone.
Help is hard to ask for but for many, it’s easy to give. Here at GoFundMe, we facilitate the want or need for help to be changed into a tangible action. We see how a fundraiser on the internet can get food on the table, or essential bills paid.
If you want to help or if you need help, you can do it with us. Whether it’s for yourself, for a friend, or for a charity, you can start a GoFundMe today.
