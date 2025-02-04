The Princess of Wales has has long been an advocate for forest bathing, well-before her cancer diagnosis was revealed in March last year. But the recent photograph of her standing on a fallen tree taken by her six-year old son Prince Louis, shows how nature as therapy has become even more important to her in the last 12 months. The attached quote said it all: 'Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease.'

The benefits of being in nature – and in particular around trees – have been known for a long time, and in 2019 the Woodland Trust suggested “forest bathing“ should be on the list of “social subscriptions” offered by GPs to increase patient wellbeing, along with volunteering and gardening.

“I’ve long been a fan of shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, since researching happiness in Japan,” says author and happiness researcher Helen Russell, who wrote The Year of Living Danishly. “No water is required for forest bathing – it’s simply spending time with trees for the purpose of relaxation. And there’s a surprising amount of science to back it up.”

Studies have shown that walking mindfully in a woodland has been shown to reduce blood pressure, stress and anxiety, thanks to an essential oil that boosts our immune system. Professor Qing Li from Nippon Medical School in Tokyo has a theory that trees emit phytoncides – a bit like essential oils – to help protect them. The idea is that when we breathe these in, they prompt biological changes in us, too, and our bodies produce more of the natural killer cells that form our crucial first line of defence against viruses and tumours.

The same study showed this rise happened among people who spent three days and two nights in a forest versus those who simply took a short an urban trip. This benefit lasted for more than a month after the forest trip.

open image in gallery Spending time in nature can be one of the healthiest life choices you make ( Getty Images )

Other studies in Japan have shown that viewing forest landscapes and walking in forest settings for three to six kilometres helps lower pulse rate and blood pressure and one study found that blood glucose levels in diabetic patients can also decrease.

“Forest bathing is an opportunity for people to take time out, slow down and connect with nature,” the charity’s Stuart Dainton said at the time. “Even just 20 minutes can help. Evidence about its benefits is building.”

The term forest bathing (the Japanese translation is “shinrin-yoku”) was coined by the Japanese government in the 1980s after the country, which is fairly urban, faced a public health crisis of stress and an increase in autoimmune diseases, and researchers found that spending time among trees and nature could help.

Studies have found it can also improve memory and concentration, and lower cortisol (the stress hormone) levels, and a 2018 study by King’s College London found that exposure to trees, the sky, and birdsong in cities improved mental wellbeing, even several hours after exposure.

While in 2005, the American author and journalist Richard Louv coined the term “Nature deficit disorder” to describe what he said was our growing disconnection from nature and the health problems that arose from it (he pointed out that it’s not technically a “disorder” but rather just a term).

open image in gallery Trees are beautiful all year around ( Getty Images )

Gwyneth Paltrow has recommended it in a goop newsletter, and the garden that the Princess of Wales co-designed at the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show was also inspired by shinrin yoku.

Meanwhile, the Forest Bathing Institute in the UK trains people to become shinrin yoku guides, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds run a series of forest bathing events across the UK, and the Forestry Commission has launched a nationwide forest bathing programme. Health retreats and spas, like Champneys and Limewood, set in the New Forest National Park, have also offered forest-bathing retreats to boost wellbeing.

However, for a quick fix, Russell says all you need is to head to your local green space this weekend, put your phone down and take in your surroundings instead, along with the smells and the sounds of the woodland around you. “Just go for a wander, and see where you end up,” she says.

“Since moving to Denmark a decade ago, spending time in woodland has become part of my daily life with my three children, and one unruly dog. In the Nordic countries, it’s accepted that children play in nature all year around, and all my children have a ‘favourite tree’.” This weekend, it may be time to find yours.