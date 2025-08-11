Try these four therapist-approved ‘brain hacks’ to help relieve stress and reset your nervous system quickly

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

We often think of the summer as the best time to relax, but it’s no coincidence that national wellbeing month also falls in August. The summer holidays can be a high stress time for parents and many people people experience burnout during the summer months due to increased workload as they cover for colleagues on holiday.

Stress, anxiety and the feeling of being burnt out can hit at any time so it’s important to be mindful of how much you’re taking on and whether you have the support and coping strategies to deal with triggers.

“One in four adults in England will experience a diagnosable mental health problem each year,” says Hannah Stebbings, an integrative therapist at Priory – the UK’s largest independent provider of mental health, addiction and adult social care services.

“We've seen a marked rise in the number of individuals seeking professional support for stress and anxiety, across a range of age groups and demographics. The pressures of modern life – whether it's workload, juggling work and family life, the impact of social media, or the uncertainty of global events – have created an environment in which many people have struggled,” she adds.

Stebbings suggests learning simple techniques that function as instant mood boosters and can help to relieve the symptoms of common mental health issues such as stress and anxiety. These fast-acting “brain hacks” include methods such as breathing, simple hand movements and using tools like music and ice cubes. You can do them anywhere and they can take effect within one to two minutes.

“The people I support have found it difficult to switch off or to find moments of calm. What’s crucial to understand is that anxiety isn’t a weakness – it’s a signal that something needs attention. I always encourage people to listen to that signal, explore its roots, and develop the right tools to address it,” says Stebbings who works with patients at a Priory hospital in Birmingham.

“These ‘brain hacks’ can give an instant mood boost or act as calming measures. They are very practical and can help us feel happier and lighter in as little as one or two minutes,” she says.

But, she notes, these techniques are simple tools that you can use by yourself for a quick shift in mindset. For ongoing mental health issues that require more robust support, “regular mental health support from a trained therapist can help with processing and dealing with problems in life that feel too big to solve alone. A qualified expert can help you to develop coping strategies to overcome stresses in the future, and develop a more healthy, sustainable mindset that delivers positive mental health,” she advises.

Read on for the simple techniques that Stebbings recommends for grounding, reducing stress and coping with anxiety fast.

Physiological sigh: the nervous system reset

open image in gallery Breathing exercises can induce a total nervous system reset and soothe feelings of anxiety ( Getty/iStock )

How to do it: Take a long, deep inhale through your nose. Without exhaling, take a second, shorter inhale to fully expand your lungs. Slowly exhale through your mouth, emptying your lungs completely.

Why it works: The physiological sigh is a quick and effective breathing technique that naturally calms the nervous system. It works by regulating oxygen and carbon dioxide levels in the body, helping to ease feelings of stress and anxiety within moments.

Stebbings explains: “this is more than a quirky life hack, it is a biological tool for managing stress. At its core the physiological sigh taps into the autonomic nervous system which governs bodily functions such a heart rate and digestion and it specifically activates the parasympathetic part of the system which is named ‘rest and digest’ whilst reducing the sympathetic nervous system which activates the ‘fight’ or ‘flight response’. It’s a quick and effective breathing technique that naturally calms the nervous system and helping to ease feelings of stress and anxiety within moments.”

Time: 30 seconds to two minutes

The five-finger gratitude technique

open image in gallery Bilateral stimulation uses rhythmic bodily movements, eye movements and sounds to reduce anxiety ( Getty/iStock )

How to do it: Touch each finger with your thumbs as you name one thing you’re grateful for. Ideally choose small and specific things. For example, being able to cuddle with your dog or a having hot water.

Why it works: This technique uses tactile grounding, bilateral stimulation and gratitude – a triple whammy to battle against anxiety and low mood. It can be an instant mood lifter if you’re able to concentrate and do a full round.

Stebbings points out that, “this technique works because practicing gratitude activates areas of the pre frontal cortex, which are associated with emotion regulation, empathy and decision making. When we focus on things we are grateful for, we shift our brains attention from threat to safety and abundance. The physical act of touching each fingers also provides tactile simulation which brings awareness to the present moment which is a key principle to somatic grounding.”

Time: under one minute

The cold spot technique

open image in gallery The cold can trigger endorphins, stimulate the vagus nerve and reduce heart rate ( Getty/iStock )

How to do it: Hold an ice cube in your hand and glide it over your wrist for 30 seconds. You can also run cold water over your face or your wrist for 30 seconds. Repeat this several times.

Why it works: This practice stimulates the vagus nerve and interrupts ruminative thinking. Cold exposure can be surprisingly effective at treating panic or stress spikes. The shock of cold water means you release endorphins, which can improve your mood instantly.

“The sudden cold stimulus activates the diving reflex, which in turn, slows your heart rate, redirects blood to core organs and constricts peripheral blood vessels. The shock of cold water means you release endorphins, which can improve your mood and stimulate the vagus nerve. This interrupts your anxious thoughts and shifts your nervous system back into ‘rest and digest’. It is truly effective,” says Stebbings.

Time: one to two minutes

Mood bridging with a song snippet

open image in gallery Sound can stimulate almost every region of the brain according to integrative therapist Hannah Stebbings ( Getty/iStock )

How to do it: Play 30 to 60 seconds of a song that reflects how you want to feel – not how you currently feel. This might be an uplifting song or a feel-good song that brings back good memories. Sing along to it and, if you can, dance around. If you can only move slightly, try swaying from side to side.

Why it works: Music can bridge emotional states. Even just the intro track to your favourite feel good song can lift your mood. When you sing your brain releases endorphins and oxytocin which are chemicals that alleviate stress and elevate your mood.

“One of the core reasons this technique works is because it starts where the person is emotionally. If someone is in deep sadness, trying to immediately listen to a happy song can feel jarring, whereas this gradual emotional transition is key to real, sustainable regulation. Doing this exercise regulates the nervous system via auditory input. It stimulates almost every region of the brain including auditory cortex, limbic system, prefrontal cortex and even the autonomic nervous system,” explains Stebbings. “Music can shifts someone from fight, flight or freeze towards a regulated, grounded state.”

Time: one to two minutes

Use these techniques whenever you feel stressed, overwhelmed or low in order to lift your mood and regulate your emotions and physical reactions to stress and anxiety. As Stebbings explains, they can work in seconds by hitting the reset button for your brain and nervous system.

If you’re struggling with your mental health and need further support, reach out to a qualified mental health professional or your GP for guidance. You can also contact the Samaritans helpline at the number below or reach out to Anxiety UK.

Samaritans free UK helpline: 116 123

