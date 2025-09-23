The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Olympic champion reveals simple daily trick for boosting strength and mobility at 59
‘Doing this regularly can add up to hundreds of extra strength-boosting movements each week.’
In the midst of a busy week, the idea of setting aside 60 minutes to work out can seem laughable. But what if there were a way to make exercise fit to your schedule, rather than the other way around?
Building bite-sized strength and mobility exercises into your day-to-day life is one of the most accessible ways to improve overall health, according to Olympic gold medallist and BAM Clothing ambassador Sally Gunnell. The 59-year-old former hurdler says she now trains for “life performance”, rather than trying to maximise her performance on the track, and she has found this technique helps her “stay active when life is full on”.
“It’s not about perfection, it’s about movement becoming part of your life,” she says. “Doing this regularly can add up to hundreds of extra strength-boosting movements each week.”
Below, she shares her favourite ways to stay strong and mobile around a hectic schedule.
Sally Gunnell’s time-efficient exercise technique to squeeze more movement into your day
This technique has been given many names, from exercise snacking to habit stacking. The important thing isn’t what you call it, but the fact that it allows you to squeeze some more strength, mobility and mood-boosting movement into each day.
“You don’t need to carve out extra time or get changed into your gym kit,” Gunnell says. “Just link a small bit of movement to something you already do regularly.”
To give it a go, start with the four behaviours below – these are tips Gunnell often gives clients through her coaching company Life’s Hurdle.
- Do 10 squats while brushing your teeth.
- Put the kettle on, then perform calf raises until it boils.
- Perform shoulder rolls and side bends at your desk.
- Complete a few mobility moves in front of the TV (use the video above for inspiration).
Read more: This is how Sally Gunnell went from Olympic gold to training for ‘life performance’ and longevity
What are the benefits of habit stacking exercises?
“Especially as we get older, maintaining muscle and mobility becomes so important – for energy, confidence and long-term health,” says Gunnell. “These small daily movements help keep muscles strong and joints moving freely. They improve posture and balance, boost circulation, improve your mood and build the confidence to move more.”
These factors can help you remain strong and independent at any age, she adds. However, she stresses that you don’t have to “go hard” to see results – the key to a successful and sustainable exercise routine is consistency.
“Being consistent, even in small ways, is often more effective than sporadic intense sessions,” Gunnell explains. “Start with one anchor habit that you do every day, like making your morning coffee or your evening routine, then add one simple move to this.
“The more it becomes second nature, the more you’ll notice the benefits in how you feel, move and show up each day.”
Read more: An exercise scientist recommends simple trick to increase health benefits of walking 10,000 steps a day
