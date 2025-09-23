Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In the midst of a busy week, the idea of setting aside 60 minutes to work out can seem laughable. But what if there were a way to make exercise fit to your schedule, rather than the other way around?

Building bite-sized strength and mobility exercises into your day-to-day life is one of the most accessible ways to improve overall health, according to Olympic gold medallist and BAM Clothing ambassador Sally Gunnell. The 59-year-old former hurdler says she now trains for “life performance”, rather than trying to maximise her performance on the track, and she has found this technique helps her “stay active when life is full on”.

“It’s not about perfection, it’s about movement becoming part of your life,” she says. “Doing this regularly can add up to hundreds of extra strength-boosting movements each week.”

Below, she shares her favourite ways to stay strong and mobile around a hectic schedule.

Sally Gunnell’s time-efficient exercise technique to squeeze more movement into your day

This technique has been given many names, from exercise snacking to habit stacking. The important thing isn’t what you call it, but the fact that it allows you to squeeze some more strength, mobility and mood-boosting movement into each day.

“You don’t need to carve out extra time or get changed into your gym kit,” Gunnell says. “Just link a small bit of movement to something you already do regularly.”

To give it a go, start with the four behaviours below – these are tips Gunnell often gives clients through her coaching company Life’s Hurdle.

Do 10 squats while brushing your teeth.

Put the kettle on, then perform calf raises until it boils.

Perform shoulder rolls and side bends at your desk.

Complete a few mobility moves in front of the TV (use the video above for inspiration).

open image in gallery Sally Gunnell won gold in the 400m hurdles at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, but now she trains for general fitness, function and longevity ( Sally Gunnell/Life's Hurdle )

What are the benefits of habit stacking exercises?

“Especially as we get older, maintaining muscle and mobility becomes so important – for energy, confidence and long-term health,” says Gunnell. “These small daily movements help keep muscles strong and joints moving freely. They improve posture and balance, boost circulation, improve your mood and build the confidence to move more.”

These factors can help you remain strong and independent at any age, she adds. However, she stresses that you don’t have to “go hard” to see results – the key to a successful and sustainable exercise routine is consistency.

“Being consistent, even in small ways, is often more effective than sporadic intense sessions,” Gunnell explains. “Start with one anchor habit that you do every day, like making your morning coffee or your evening routine, then add one simple move to this.

“The more it becomes second nature, the more you’ll notice the benefits in how you feel, move and show up each day.”

