A good workout doesn’t need to be complicated. It doesn’t need to be overly long either. The SparHawk, a two-move kettlebell workout from leading strength coach Dan John, reinforces both points.

The five-minute fitness test was even championed by Arnold Schwarzenegger in his daily Arnold’s Pump Club newsletter.

“The Sparhawk would be a really good first-day workout for somebody,” John tells me. “It’s reasonable, doable, makes you flexible, tests your grip strength with a loaded carry, and it only takes a few minutes.”

It’s an attractive pitch, delivering all of this with just a couple of kettlebell exercises – goblet squats and suitcase carries. So, finding myself with the requisite few minutes to spare one Thursday lunchtime, I took the workout for a spin. Here’s why I recommend you do the same.

How to do The SparHawk workout

The SparHawk workout sees you alternate between goblet squats and suitcase carries. For the goblet squat, hold the kettlebell tight to your chest and perform a squat. For the suitcase carry, hold the weight in one hand with your arm extended by your side, then simply walk. The challenge lies in trying to complete the entire thing without putting the kettlebell down.

“You can make it harder if you want by going farther or increasing the reps,” John says. And, if you don’t have a kettlebell handy, you can use a dumbbell, milk carton or pretty much any heavy item with a handle.

Goblet squat x8

Right-handed suitcase carry x60ft

Goblet squat x7

Left-handed suitcase carry x60ft

Goblet squat x6

Right-handed suitcase carry x60ft

Goblet squat x5

Left-handed suitcase carry x60ft

Goblet squat x4

Right-handed suitcase carry x60ft

Goblet squat x3

Left-handed suitcase carry x60ft

Goblet squat x2

Right-handed suitcase carry x60ft

Goblet squat x1

Left-handed suitcase carry x60ft

What happened when I tried the SparHawk workout

open image in gallery The Independent's fitness writer Harry Bullmore performing a goblet squat during the SparHawk workout ( Harry Bullmore / The Independent )

The SparHawk is accessible, effective and fun – all the things I think a good workout should be. From my experience, these are the same things that keep people coming back for more. I was able to do it at the park with just my well-worn 24kg kettlebell, and the gamified countdown format stoked up my competitive spirit, making it all the more enjoyable.

In the interest of honesty, this wasn’t my first time tackling this workout – I found it through Schwarzenegger’s newsletter back in March last year. But, having recently chatted through the SparHawk’s many merits with its maker, I decided to give it another go.

Last time, my legs still felt okay by the end, and I knew I wanted to kick things up a gear for my second attempt. So, taking John’s advice to adjust the squat reps and carry distance accordingly, I doubled the number of goblet squats and did a round trip to and from the half-way line of a rugby pitch after each round. This had an immediate impact.

During the first set of 16 squats, my heart rate shot skywards and my quads, which had coasted through sets of eight and below when I first did the workout, began to burn. John had challenged me not to put the kettlebell down for the entirety, so taking regular breaks was off the table. As a result, the first suitcase carry came as a welcome relief for my legs.

However, as I neared the end of my chosen out and back course for the carry, a dull ache spread through my right forearm. The muscles were straining to keep my fingers clasped around the kettlebell handle, and I found myself longing for the squats again.

open image in gallery Fitness writer Harry Bullmore performing a kettlebell suitcase carry ( Harry Bullmore / The Independent )

As the rounds continued, the temptation to drop the kettlebell grew. But it was always outweighed by my fear of failing John’s challenge, so I clung on. I was also buoyed by the fact that each round was slightly shorter than the last, thanks to the countdown format.

What I did find was that the workout was beautifully balanced. Just as one muscle was reaching its limit, the exercise and emphasis of the workout would change, allowing me to plough on. Plenty of muscles were at work too. I found my core and grip were the star players during the suitcase carry, while my quads and glutes took over during the squats. But, as John was keen to remind me, “the body is one piece,” and everything played its part.

Before I knew it, I found myself working through my last couple of squats then heading out on the final suitcase carry. When I reached the finish line, I dumped the kettlebell unceremoniously to the ground, then a feeling of immense satisfaction washed over me. Whether this was the accomplishment of completing the workout, or simply the sweet relief of finally being allowed to put the weight down, I can’t say for certain. But it felt fantastic.

Now it’s over to you. Choose a number of squat reps and a suitcase carry distance that suits your fitness level, then give SparHawk a try for all the benefits above. There’s also a bonus perk you won’t find in any fitness textbook: next time you do a big shop, carrying it is going to be a cinch after this.

