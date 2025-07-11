We didn’t get sick from the sun, we got sick without it,” one influencer tells her 70,000-plus followers. She is a self-proclaimed “biohacking and technology entrepreneur” and “age reversal and longevity advisor”, which, in case it’s unclear, is someone who helps people maximise their lifespan. Her latest hack for a long life? Avoiding sunscreen.

Terrifyingly, she’s not alone. Over the last few years, anti-sunscreen influencers have emerged from the fringes well into the mainstream – and now they’re gaining momentum at speed.

So-called “sun-nutritionalists” say that sunbathing without protection is “ancestral”, and that “toxic” suncreams are more harmful to us than the sun’s powerful rays. Instead, they’re urging us to ditch recommended public health guidance on SPF, despite having no formal medical or dermatological training.

The trend, which is prevalent across both US and UK social media, has seen nutritionists, doulas, yoga teachers and supplement brand owners make alarmist, sometimes downright irresponsible statements. Among other conspiracies, they claim that sunscreen itself contains toxins; that it disrupts hormones; interferes with vitamin D synthesis, or even that it’s part of a broader conspiracy designed to “keep people sick”.

More worryingly, millions are listening – and melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, is on the rise.

In fact, of more than 224,000 skin cancers diagnosed in the UK each year, melanoma accounts for 17,500 cases – more than 48 per day. More than 6 per day will die from the disease; in women, melanoma skin cancer is the 18th most common cause of cancer. Yet, 86 per cent of cases are preventable by – you guessed it – wearing sunscreen.

“There is a worrying trend amongst influencers positioning sunscreen as being harmful,” says consultant dermatologist Dr Sina Ghadiri. “The claims that it causes skin or hormonal disruption are not supported by high-quality evidence in humans, and the real risk of a cumulative risk of skin cancer far outweighs this.”

“Commercially available sunscreens go through a rigorous testing process and are free of chemicals that could be harmful to the skin. Having said that, some people may develop sensitivity or even allergy to one or a few of the ingredients,” says Professor Firas Al-Niaimi, a consultant and dermatologist. “The amount of sunlight required to get vitamin D is short and amounts to habitual exposure that could be from non-facial skin. Again, there is no evidence directly linking vitamin D deficiency to sunscreens”.

So why are influencers encouraging us to stop using sunscreen? Some of it has to do with the belief that we should return to an ancestral lifestyle. These influencers believe that toxic chemicals in our clothes, washing detergents, makeup and even our water are making us sicker than our predecessors ever were.

open image in gallery Influencers are spreading misinformation about sunscreen, which could have deadly consequences ( Impact Photography - stock.adobe.com )

Several male influencers have posted videos about how staring into morning sunlight directly creates what they call “hunter eyes” and others promote the benefits of exposing intimate parts of the body like the anus and perineum to bright sunlight for maximum vitamin D absorption.

Many of these claims veer into the realms of conspiracy and bizarre and unsafe practices very quickly.

Influencers are also wrongly attributing rises in rates of skin cancer to the use of sunscreen – but Ghadiri says there is “no credible data” to support it, nor the common suggestion that “sunscreen use leads to complacency” in hot weather, and more sun damage.

Rather, public health experts point out that other risk factors – increased travel as part of modern living, the popularity of tanning beds and sun-seeking behaviour increasing periods of hot weather – are all more probable contributing factors.

“In reality, rising awareness and consistent photoprotection are helping reduce skin cancer risk,” says Ghadiri, “something we dermatologists witness regularly in clinics. The notion that sunscreen creates a false sense of security is a narrative not supported by evidence. If anything, many people still underuse sunscreen or fail to reapply it as recommended.”

The UK already faces issues with a lack of education around sun safety. A recent study by SmoothSkin showed that 13 per cent of UK adults do not believe sunscreen is important, and 11 per cent admit they don’t mind getting sunburnt. More than a quarter believe aftersun can repair damage caused by sunburn, a claim not supported by science. While aftersun can soothe skin, it cannot reverse DNA damage already caused by UV exposure.

open image in gallery People enjoying the warm weather on Bournemouth Beach in Dorset last month ( PA )

This damage, even from a single sunburn, increases the lifetime risk of developing skin cancer. In more severe cases, prolonged exposure without protection can also result in sun poisoning – a dangerous inflammatory response requiring medical intervention. Symptoms include fever, nausea, dehydration and in some cases, infection.

Kimberley Medd, clinic lead at Face the Future, explains that, “the UK does have a surprisingly high rate of sunburn cases, especially during sunny spells in spring and summer. Most people in the UK tend to have lower Fitzpatrick skin types (paler and fairer skin) than those in Continental Europe, meaning they are more likely to burn in response to UV.

“People are less used to the sun and often don’t use sunscreen when it’s finally sunny. In the UK, we also misjudge UV levels – UV radiation can still be high even if it’s not very hot or sunny. People underestimate the risk. There’s also a perception for outdoor culture during rare sunny days – when the sun is out, people tend to spend long hours outside with minimal protection.”

These are all factors that are contributing to higher rates of sunburn and, ultimately, skin cancer. And sun damage accumulates over time.

As Medd notes, “when we’re younger, we might not think too much about sun protection, but as we age, the consequences of not using SPF regularly, like wrinkles, age spots, and an increased risk of skin cancer, become more evident.”

Without the right education, it becomes a lot easier for influencers to spread dangerous misinformation and go unchallenged. And it can be genuinely confusing to absorb – while many anti-sunscreen creators present their rhetoric without evidence, others cite studies that appear to “prove” their claims. In reality, the research is dubious, vague or often linked to ingredients not even used in products sold in the UK.

open image in gallery Melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, is on the rise ( AFP/Getty )

Louise Walsh, a registered nurse, dermatology specialist and Melanoma UK ambassador, explains that, “while some influencers have raised concerns about certain chemical UV filters, the vast majority of sunscreens on the market are thoroughly tested and regulated. In the UK, sunscreens are classified as cosmetic products and must meet strict EU and UK safety standards.

“There’s no evidence that sunscreen causes hormonal disruption in humans at the levels used in real-world application. Claims about harm often stem from animal or cell studies involving unrealistically high doses that don’t reflect how sunscreen is used in daily life.”

So, the experts are unanimous: abandoning sunscreen poses a real and measurable health risk. Rather, experts say that regular, appropriate use of broad-spectrum SPF, ideally SPF 30 or higher, remains one of the most effective tools we have to prevent skin cancer. If a mineral-based sunscreen seems preferable to you, by all means use one and practice sensible sun habits too.

Checking the UV index – which is listed daily in the weather app on most smartphones – can help gauge when sun protection is needed. Any UV reading above three typically warrants sunscreen, regardless of how hot or cloudy the day may seem. It’s also advisable to hydrate, cover your skin during the hottest parts of the day and avoid prolonged sun exposure.

This time, “ancestral wisdom” didn’t outsmart modern science, but it is still able to reach millions, completely unchecked and exposure to misinformation – and fear-mongering, and pseudoscience – is phenomenally high. Left to their own devices these influencers, turning controversy into cash, are costing their followers a lot more than just a sunburn – it could cost lives.