Women-only gym founder to refund supporters following controversial policy change

Celebrated fitness influencer and gym owner Natalee Barnett recently announced that her “single sex” gym, which is due to open in Wandsworth, south London this year, is for “biological women only”.

The statement received backlash online with many commenters accusing Barnett of transphobia. People also expressed disappointment given Barnett had said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) in 2021, that her gym, The Girls Spot, would welcome trans women.

"Respectfully, if you have a problem with trans women attending my gym then you can find another gym to train at," Barnett wrote on X.

Having been assaulted while at the gym when she was 18 years old, Barnett, now 25, decided to create a fitness space that would ensure women’s safety. Her aim was also to provide a space focusing on strength and wellbeing rather than weight loss. After finding her workouts limited by light weights and cardio machines in “malnourished” dedicated women’s spaces in other gyms, Barnett set out her plans for building The Girls Spot gym.

According to a Met Police report, there were 331 reported instances of rape and sexual harassment at London gyms between 2018 and 2022. More recent studies conducted by gyms in the UK and US from 2023 show that more than half of women feel unsafe or intimidated in the gym. The same studies suggest incidents are rarely reported with only seven per cent reported to the police.

Barnett’s plans were met with support from many and she launched a GoFundMe to finance her women-only studio. The fitness influencer, who has 2.5m followers on Instagram alone, raised £22,900 in donations and has since been posting videos of the new gym being kitted out, ready to welcome its first members.

However, in a viral video posted this week, Barnett referenced her tweet from 2021 explaining that her vision for The Girl’s Spot had changed. “When I made that tweet in 2021, I had just announced my plans to open a women’s-only gym. I hadn’t fully thought out the vision or mission of what it would entail,” she said. “The Girls Spot exists as a safe space for women because we’re facing gym harassment, sexual assault, and violence in gyms — I know this because I am a victim of it. The meaning of The Girls Spot is now entirely different.”

Many social media users have questioned Barnett’s motives, suggesting that she accepted money from people who believed she was building a space that welcomed trans women. Several called for Barnett to return the donations she received.

Critics of Barnett’s decision to retract her support of trans women being included in women-only spaces have taken to social media to say they never would have donated to the GoFundMe if they had known the gym would be trans-exclusionary.

In her video response, Barnett explained that the gym is for “biological women” only. She went on to explain that the gym will host self-defence and contact sports classes as well as talks and events focusing on menstruation and PCOS, insinuating that these events would not be suitable for trans women.

“I spent a great deal of time and money including seeking legal advice and it was absolutely not a choice made lightly or out of exclusion or malice, but rather out of my commitment to ensuring a space where women who have experienced trauma, harassment, or discomfort in co-ed gyms can feel at ease,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram.

The statement has been met with criticism. Many social media users have expressed disappointment that a proposed safe space is being withdrawn, given the gym can be one of the places in which trans people experience the most unwanted attention.

JK Rowling shared her support of Barnett’s decision in an X post that read, “‘Let us in your gym or we’ll kill you’ say men who pose no risk to women whatsoever.”

Barnett expressed on her Instagram that, “I am in no way saying that trans women don’t face adversity or that they don’t deserve a safe space because they absolutely do. We’re all entitled to be treated with kindness and respect.”

Her supporters on X have tweeted things like: “We need this and this is a space for us. If you want a gym for trans women then start one. I’m not transphobic y’all don’t understand.”

Members of the LGBTQ+ community have criticised Barnett for espousing double standards when it comes to safety. One X user tweeted, “the gag is soooo many cis straight women will come into queer spaces because they feel safer but they haaaaate extending that same openness the other way around.”

Social media users are also demanding to know how Barnett plans to police her new rule for members. Trans rights activist and broadcaster India Willoughby has publicly asked if Barnett will do “Undie inspections” for women who “look trans”.

Barnett took to Instagram after the backlash to share several posts detailing her sentiments and plans moving forward. “The internet can be such a horrible place. A young black woman with a vision to change the world with safe spaces for women, that's it. No use of derogatory or insulting language but used as a scapegoat for a much wider and prevalent issue that as a single person I cannot solve.” she wrote.

Barnett cites hard business decisions and “financial budgets” as part of the reason for her U-turn and has explained that, “from 2021, when I publicly spoke about being Trans-inclusive, until March 9th 2025, there have been 89 donations from the public, with donations averaging at £13. The total donation from the public, outside of family and friends was £1,190.

“I contributed £50,000 of my own money to make The Girls Spot a reality and donations didn’t come from one singular community. I recognise that some donors feel differently given the recent updates about how TGS will be operating and I want to respect that choice.”

Barnett has now promised to refund donations via GoFundMe to those who have changed their minds about supporting The Girls Spot and plans to continue fitting out the space ready for its opening later this year. She plans to maintain her new vision for the gym.

“To every trans woman who donated or supported this endeavour, I'm sorry you were lied to.” wrote a disappointed follower.

