The spectre of dementia looms as early as midlife, whether due to caring for ageing parents or our own increasing memory lapses. But while we may note moments of forgetfulness, loss of judgement or even behavioural changes, it’s difficult to tell whether these are early signs of Alzheimer’s. Often, by the time it’s diagnosed, for many, it is too late to slow progress.

“Currently, the vast majority of people living with dementia don’t have access to the specialist tests needed to confirm whether they have the disease,” says Dr Alex Osborne, a policy manager at the Alzheimer’s Society.

“Diagnosis rates hit a five-year low during the pandemic and have been slow to recover. But dementia is the UK’s biggest killer and with new treatments in the pipeline, we need to improve diagnosis rates so people can get the vital care and support they need.”