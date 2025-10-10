We use mental health for social media likes – but mental illness still terrifies us

Leigh had started to lose her footing long before the diagnosis. Long stretches of exhaustive low mood had signalled something unnamed shifting just below her ribs in the months beforehand; it was there that despair crept in furtively and sat rock-like in her stomach. For months, she barely moved from the safety of her bed. Then, almost overnight, a flood of energy and a sense of invincibility that turned into sleeplessness, paranoia and eventually an inpatient stay.

A diagnosis of bipolar disorder type II followed weeks later. The news, though jarring, brought clarity to the chaos. Leigh’s confusing inner world was for the first time given shape, and with that came help – medication, psychotherapy and community. She thought it would also bring understanding.

In some ways, she was right. Having a language and clinical reasoning for behaviour that had, throughout her twenties and early thirties, brought with it disruption and shame prompted a more sympathetic rewriting of her history, and shed new light on the years to come. But it wasn’t simple.

“In the beginning, I was open about my diagnosis,” Leigh, now 36, explains. “But I quickly learned that people around me didn’t seem to know how to make sense of it. I didn’t blame them – I’d struggled, too. But I wasn’t prepared for just how much stigma I’d need to navigate outside of my own preconceptions and difficulty accepting it all.”

Many, she says, chose disbelief, family members insisted there had been a misdiagnosis, “or said that bipolar disorder”, which exhibits extended periods of extreme moods and affects 1.3 million people in the UK, “wasn’t something ‘someone like me’ could have,” explains Leigh.

Her boss began to favour other colleagues in taking on new responsibilities, fearing that it would add stress, and promotions quickly became scarce. “The sense was that I was newly incapable,” she continues. “One person condescendingly congratulated me on holding down a job at all. When I was ambitious or enthusiastic, friends – although well-meaning – were cautious or suspicious: was it a healthy drive for my career, or the beginnings of another manic episode?”

Quickly, those attitudes became internalised: Leigh began to self-monitor, every feeling became a potential symptom. “I began to second-guess myself constantly, and worry that I was exhibiting symptoms that I couldn’t see but others could. It was a nightmare,” says Leigh. More “palatable” or relatable symptoms she experienced, she says, like panic attacks or insomnia, were easily addressed – but less palatable symptoms like hypersexuality, suicidal ideation or psychosis she quickly learned to bury. “My confidence was shot. I started to keep my diagnosis a secret.”

Leigh’s experience is far from unusual. And yet it sits in stark contrast to the current cultural moment, where mental ill-health – at least on the surface – has become a more visible and acceptable subject. Particularly on social media, the narrative is that stigma is lessening and that it is safe – and encouraged – to speak up about illness.

Online, where pain, recovery and redemption become neat packages ripe for likes, shares and sponsorship, trauma has become a kind of currency. In this ecosystem, only certain versions of suffering are deemed palatable, though, and often only when filtered through privilege, beauty or relatability, or when they can be sold back to us as self-care merchandise.

What “the discourse” often ignores is that the so-called “mental health conversation” is not actually a conversation at all, but a series of monologues – and ones that rarely include the full spectrum of mental illness. Issues like burnout, anxiety and maybe depression are an acceptable face of illness. But offline, conditions like bipolar or schizophrenia or personality disorders remain misunderstood, and often feared.

It means that people like Leigh find themselves stuck between the unspoken demand to be vulnerable online, or the performative ease of “talking about it” – and the very real consequences of disclosure. Public-facing “mental health advocacy” tends to trade in digestible narratives – tidy, linear, optimistic; important in their own right – which, by their very nature, contradict the messy, ongoing reality of complex, chronic mental illness.

Interestingly, it’s not just those in the community who have felt this stigma deepen – recent research from King’s College London suggests that public attitudes towards mental illness have declined for the first time in a decade. In 2025, fewer people now believe that someone with a mental health condition can recover, or that individuals with such diagnoses should live in community settings. According to a 2023 survey by Rethink Mental Illness, three in five people with mental health conditions in the UK have avoided seeking help because of their fear about how they’d be perceived. The steady work of normalisation is being slowly unravelled.

Astoundingly, around a third of adults admitted that they would reconsider becoming someone’s friend or remaining someone’s friend if they had a diagnosis of severe mental illness James Harris, director of communications and campaigns at Rethink Mental Illness

“We ran a campaign last year called Let’s Rethink,” James Harris, director of communications and campaigns at Rethink Mental Illness, tells me. “The results were quite something. We found that around a third of adults wouldn’t feel comfortable sharing a diagnosis of severe mental illness with a friend; that one in three adults wouldn’t want to live next door to someone who is severely affected by mental illness.“

Astoundingly, around a third of adults admitted that they would reconsider becoming someone’s friend or remaining someone’s friend if they had a diagnosis of severe mental illness.”

Political rhetoric over the last few years has played a corrosive role in shaping these public perceptions, says Harris, “particularly around the benefits system,” he adds. Decades of austerity have gutted NHS mental health services, while simultaneously amplifying public narratives that position sufferers as a burden on society or a public liability.

Antiquated attitudes attributing mental ill-health to weakness have also been steadily growing; mental illness is regularly used as an explanation for everything from mass shootings to rising crime rates in British cities. In this world, “mental illness” is a catch-all explanation for social disorder and more complex issues like inequality and systemic neglect, which can be a root cause.

. Leigh has rarely seen someone like herself – working, managing, failing, rebuilding – in the media because the everydayness of her life doesn’t make for dramatic content. Online, it’s the traumatic stories that the algorithm rewards most, particularly from more privileged demographics. The kind of normal visibility that could begin to shift perception more significantly isn’t nonexistent, but it’s rare.

In this climate, disclosure becomes a risk. “And it’s not just how people are treated on the street or generally,” says Harris, “it’s about how that stigma intersects with the systems they use to live – the health system, what it’s like to be at work, their own sense of self.”

Leigh says that friends she has who also suffer with complex disorders like bipolar, borderline personality disorder (BPD) and schizophrenia have similar stories to hers: being seen by doctors assessing physical symptoms through the lens of psychiatric history; having dates hesitate or disappear entirely; finding that family members treat them as less capable than before. Stigma, they agree, isn’t just a simple matter of language or a bit of discomfort – it’s structural, systemic and creeps into all corners of life.

Still, she and others retain optimism. “There is better awareness, better vocabulary, more public discussion,” Leigh admits. Three years on from her diagnosis, she is now well on the way to accepting her condition and, crucially, understands how it affects her life much more clearly, allowing her to manage it much more successfully.

“What I’ve realised,” says Leigh, “is that awareness and understanding aren’t the same thing.” For her, that has meant finding connection not through confession online, but through community.

She’s now part of a peer group where people with complex diagnoses swap stories, medication tips and dark humour in equal measure – a space that resists both pity and performance. “It’s honest,” she says, “which in itself is a relief.” Perhaps that’s the truest version of progress: one built not on awareness campaigns or algorithms, but on quiet, consistent support.