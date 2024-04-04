Remember the great resignation of 2021 when many of us had had enough – and left. Microsoft’s work trend index reported that after a year of the pandemic, four in 10 workers wanted to change jobs in the following year. Now, that’s making way for the great exhaustion, when those of us who stayed got tired – really, really tired.

The energy drain we’re feeling isn’t just at work, it’s everywhere. We’re knackered. Frazzled. And it’s stopping us from doing the things that make us healthy, like exercise. Whatever type of tiredness you’re feeling, you’re not alone.

A YouGov report has found that 61 per cent of women feel tired when they wake up, even when they get a lot of sleep, while 49 per cent of men say the same.