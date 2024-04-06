Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Spring Health Reset

How to crack the healthy lifestyle: What high-performing people do every day

In the final part of her three-part series, Anna Magee has gone to experts to find out how they’ve managed to achieve the impossible – a near-perfect balance between health and a realistic lifestyle

Saturday 06 April 2024 06:00
Comments
It’s not all about performing your best at all times – it’s about creating a sustainable routine you can stick to
It’s not all about performing your best at all times – it’s about creating a sustainable routine you can stick to (Getty)

It’s all very well to plan to reset your energy and do all the right things. Then, life happens.

There are kids, partners, professional demands, lack of sleep and the fact that whether it’s wine or chocolate or drinking too much coffee, all of us have a thing that might not qualify as strictly healthy.

But reality tells us that doesn’t really matter. Ask people who have a sustainable health regime while also juggling families and hectic lifestyles what they do, and you’ll find the same struggle with time, cravings and moods that the rest of us grapple with.

