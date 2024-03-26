Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Health

Eyes-open meditation, ‘slugging’ and ‘goblin days’: The science behind Gwyneth’s five midlife health rules

In her fifties, Paltrow is as known for her overpriced, wacky wellness products as she is for her screen roles. But, says Maria Lally, when it comes to her health routines, they’re not as loopy as they may first look (and they’re far less pricey than you may think)...

Tuesday 26 March 2024 16:27
Comments
<p>The actor has been consciously uncoupling from things that negatively impact her health – and is making millions in the process </p>

The actor has been consciously uncoupling from things that negatively impact her health – and is making millions in the process

(Shutterstock)

Gwyneth Paltrow is the woman who turned a weekly newsletter called Goop, which originally offered recipes for butternut muffins and turkey ragu, into a £200m wellness empire.

One that, it could be argued, has influenced those who have come after her, such as Kate Moss with Cosmoss, and now Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, with her new homeware and self-care brand American Riviera Orchard.

Last weekend, the 51-year-old revealed some of her golden rules for her post-50 glow.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in