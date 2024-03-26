Gwyneth Paltrow is the woman who turned a weekly newsletter called Goop, which originally offered recipes for butternut muffins and turkey ragu, into a £200m wellness empire.

One that, it could be argued, has influenced those who have come after her, such as Kate Moss with Cosmoss, and now Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, with her new homeware and self-care brand American Riviera Orchard.

Last weekend, the 51-year-old revealed some of her golden rules for her post-50 glow.