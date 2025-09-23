Whether you know them as Hilo, previously known as Aktiia, or are new to the brand entirely, we’re here to introduce you to Hilo, a next-generation health technology brand that's utilising over a decade of Swiss medical innovation to bring you a neat and nifty way of measuring your blood pressure. Traditional arm cuffs be gone, Hilo is here to rule.

According to the World Health Organization, hypertension affects an estimated 1.28 billion adults aged between 30 and 79 and is the leading cause of preventable death worldwide, driving strokes, heart attacks, and other life-threatening conditions. Shockingly, an estimated 46 per cent of adults with hypertension are unaware that they have the condition, and less than half (42 per cent) are diagnosed and treated. A global target for healthcare is to reduce the prevalence of hypertension, but current solutions are often uncomfortable, a pain to deal with, and so, often go unused.

(Hilo)

Perhaps you’ve experienced low blood pressure in the past, are pregnant, or are aware of a heart condition that runs in the family. Whatever the case, keeping a track of your blood pressure is never a bad idea. Hilo can transform your health with effortless, around-the-clock monitoring and personalised insights that can help you DR spot conditions early on, and learn more about your body.

Why use Hilo?

The device sits on your wrist, like a watch, and tracks your blood pressure 24/7, so there’s no need to take manual measurements or keep a chart tucked away in your bag, because the device and its app will keep everything in one place, for any time that you need to access it. In addition, Hilo removes the annoyance of regular cuff use and provides freedom with a wireless experience. Your device will even be busy at work while you sleep, as those trends in your measurements are vital to capture, and only possible with a device like Hilo.

Hilo is a great way to keep across my blood pressure and I love reviewing the analytics. Thom Evans, former international rugby player

When you trust Hilo to take your blood pressure, you’re safe in the hands of proven accuracy and trusted technology. Being a medically graded device is what sets Hilo apart from competitors like Apple and Whoop. Incredibly, the Swiss-made Hilo has undergone six clinical trials, has 11 billion data points, and is trusted by 120,000 users.

(Hilo)

When you download the app on your phone, you can access your insights and if needed, access support to help implement changes, so that you can uncover problems earlier, and even prevent issues from occurring. What 24/7 tracking means is that Hilo is able to track how lifestyle changes like diet, exercise, or meditation affect blood pressure control, and, ensure your blood pressure is in the target range (BP TTR) throughout the day.

Learn when your blood pressure is elevated or within normal range, look to shape your life and your treatment around this information – by taking this data to your GP. Dr Zoe Williams, NHS general practitioner in London

Hilo also offers a range of resources to get you familiar with blood pressure monitoring including studies on diastolic blood pressure, how weather affects your blood pressure, and emergency at-home treatment options.

How Hilo works

Hilo combines cutting-edge technology with discreet design to monitor your blood pressure effortlessly and accurately.

Comfort without compromise: Up to 50 accurate readings a day without cuffs, pressure, or interruptions, with only a simple monthly cuff calibration required.

Up to 50 accurate readings a day without cuffs, pressure, or interruptions, with only a simple monthly cuff calibration required. Always on and accurate: Continuous 24/7 tracking ensures you never miss a beat, because better data leads to better health.

Continuous 24/7 tracking ensures you never miss a beat, because better data leads to better health. From data to direction: Easy-to-read insights turn numbers into smarter everyday decisions, with the option to export and share reports directly with your doctor through the app.

Easy-to-read insights turn numbers into smarter everyday decisions, with the option to export and share reports directly with your doctor through the app. Clinically validated blood pressure monitoring: Built on 20 years of research and validation, Hilo (formerly Aktiia) delivers accurate readings round-the-clock, including at night to assess cardiovascular risk. As a CE Class IIa medical device, it meets the same standards as a pharmacy-grade cuff.

Interested? We thought so. Hilo can be yours for £209.99 (Hilo.com), which, when you think about it, is a small price to pay for your long-term health.