Magic Mushrooms could lengthen your lifespan

A new study from Emory University suggests that psilocybin, the active compound in magic mushrooms, may extend your lifespan.

Scientists at the university’s department of medicine in Atlanta discovered that psilocybin increased cellular longevity and enhanced survival rates in aged mice.

The study, published last week in the journal Nature, defined Psilocybin as the "naturally occurring psychedelic compound produced by hallucinogenic mushrooms.”

Researchers noted growing interest in psilocybin for treating psychiatric and neurodegenerative conditions, but this study offers the first experimental evidence that psilocin, its active form, boosts longevity in aged mice.

The study suggests psilocybin may be a powerful anti-aging agent, with data showing it reduces oxidative stress, prevents DNA damage and helps preserve telomere length, which all help slow the aging process.

open image in gallery A study is the first to experimentally show that its active form, psilocin, extends lifespan in aged mice. ( Getty Images )

The older white-haired mice even appeared younger after treatment, regrowing black hair.

"Psilocybin appears to slow the ‘wear and tear’ that accompanies aging," co-author of the study, Louise Hecker of Emory University, told Fox News Digital. "Mice and cells are healthier and live significantly longer."

While the study suggests this could also work for humans, much more testing is needed. Hecker told the outlet that researchers need to answer questions such as, "What are the optimal dosing protocols for humans? What is the optimal age for treatment initiation for optimal benefits?"

"Is there an age, beyond which point, when treatment does not provide efficacy?” she continued. “Are there potential harms or adverse effects associated with long-term treatment? What are the mechanisms of its action? All these questions need to be rigorously tested."

Gabe Charambides, founder of the U.S.’ first legal psilocybin retreat in Oregon, called the findings “compelling” but stressed that human use requires stricter screening, preparation and safety than in mice.

He added that those who may benefit most from psilocybin therapy are people feeling “stuck” after major life events, such as childhood trauma, divorce, job loss or bereavement, or those seeking to improve their mental health.

open image in gallery The study suggests psilocybin may be a powerful anti-aging agent and even saw some older mice regrow darker hair ( AFP via Getty Images )

Charambides said his retreat guests have reported relief from physical issues such as chronic pain and migraines, though no biological testing is conducted.

Ryan Moss of Filament Health, a Canadian clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company, previously stressed to Fox News Digital that the use of psychedelics should be administered in a safe, controlled setting.

"Psychedelic experiences can sometimes feature anxiety, hallucinations, and paranoia," Moss said. "Some patients using traditional psychedelics have reported experiencing adverse cardiovascular events during clinical trials."

He recommends that clinical trial participants be well-prepared and closely monitored by trained professionals.