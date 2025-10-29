In an age of endless wellness advice and quick-fix supplements, finding something that actually works – and feels right – can be a challenge. For many women, the search for balance goes far beyond a strawberry multivitamin chew. Rather, they’re looking for something that will allow them to feel in tune with their bodies, give them energy that lasts through the day and a sense of calm that carries into the night.

Seem impossible? Perhaps not. Founded by nutritional therapist Henrietta Norton, Wild Nutrition has spent over a decade helping women support their wellbeing through every life stage, tackling everything from stress and sleep, to energy and skin health. All backed by the belief that nutrition should come from food first.

Using its pioneering Food-Grown® approach (more on this below), Wild Nutrition keeps nutrients close to their original food form with a goal of better absorption and retention from the body. And in turn, women can reap the rewards of supplements that work in harmony with them, not against them.

With savings of 50 per cent over three months for new subscribers*, it’s never been more enticing to start your wellness journey. Because sometimes, feeling your best begins with something beautifully simple: a mindful routine, rooted in nature and guided by science.

The science behind feeling good

Not all supplements are created equal. Wild Nutrition’s pioneering Food-Grown® approach believes that if your body processes the supplement as food, they will be better absorbed, retained and used by your body. No need for mega doses that your body can't absorb. No need to take the supplement alongside food to ensure your body recognises it. Just carefully blended vitamins, minerals and botanicals within familiar carriers like citrus pulp or split peas that your body knows what to do with.

The brand’s Food-Grown® Magnesium (£10.17, Wildnutrition.com), for instance, has been scientifically shown to reduce tiredness and fatigue, and enhance sleep quality* – proving that when nutrients are treated with care, they can deliver meaningful results. Specifically, an extra 42 minutes of sleep per night and a 32 per cent increase in sleep quality, according to studies.*

Rooted in expertise, shaped by real women

Behind every Wild Nutrition formula is a conversation. Working closely with Isabelle Nunn, the brand’s head of nutrition, plus a dedicated team of nutritional therapists, Norton has garnered more than 20 years of learnings in the field of women’s health. Together, they’ve listened to the needs of women at every stage of life, from hormonal shifts through menopause to sleep struggles during pregnancy.

This understanding forms the foundation of each product. Taking a community-driven approach that’s both empathetic and empowering, Wild Nutrition translates real-life insights into formulations that have made a measurable impact on more than 300k of its customers.

Small rituals, big results

Wellbeing isn’t a quick fix, it relies on consistency and care. After all, it’s not like a silk eye mask and cup of herbal tea is going to erase the stress keeping you up at night. Wild Nutrition’s Night Time Duo (was £46.50, now £37.20 – or £23.06 for new customers – Wildnutrition.com) can’t eliminate your work deadlines, either, but it can harness the power of Ashwaghanda to “[support] emotional balance while Magnesium soothes your nervous system and muscles,” according to the brand’s head of nutrition, Isabelle Nunn.

Each element of the duo has been mindfully formulated, with the brand’s Food-Grown® approach supporting gentle, sustained nourishment, while the addition of KSM-66® Ashwagandha goes to show the breadth of clinical research that goes into its balanced botanical blend and high-potency performance. Together, these components comprise a supportive foundation for feeling your best, helping to relax the body, regulate emotions and promote more restful sleep*. One customer even remarked that, “from night one [they had] noticed better quality sleep.”

In a nutshell? Committing to the research behind Wild Nutrition was (and is still) as important as the commitment you make to take your daily supplement.

And that’s not even considering the fact that each ingredient within those supplements are responsibly sourced in line with the brand’s B Corp commitment. From ethical farming partnerships to sustainable packaging, every detail has been designed with intention.

With 50 per cent off your first three months (and 20 per cent thereafter), there couldn’t be a better time to embrace a more natural way to nurture your health. Because when your wellbeing feels rooted in balance, everything else follows suit.

*Food-Grown® Magnesium is scientifically shown to support tiredness and fatigue, and normal energy-yiedling metabolism helping to support an extra 42 minutes of sleep per night and increase sleep quality by 32%. Published study: Briskey, D. et al. (2024), Food and Nutrition Sciences, 15: 509-523.

