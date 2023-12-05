Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

First Person

I have battled with my weight most of my life – but I’ve only just discovered what truly works

As new figures reveal that Britain is bigger than ever, Isabel Mohan reflects on a lifetime of trying to slim down and why being told to diet and exercise more has always failed – until now

Tuesday 05 December 2023 06:30
Comments
<p>Isabel Mohan has spent her life trying to lose weight – but once she stopped feeling shame about her body everything else followed </p>

Isabel Mohan has spent her life trying to lose weight – but once she stopped feeling shame about her body everything else followed

(Isabel Mohan)

You were such a good baby,” my mum always tells me. The surprise third child, born late and chubby, and nicknamed “the Michelin baby” by my much older, slimmer siblings, I ate well, slept well and usually had a smile on my face, oblivious to my future as an obesity statistic.

Forty-two years on, I haven’t changed much – but I’ve found that those habits formed as a bouncing baby don’t get quite so much praise as an adult. New statistics indicate that Britain’s weight problem is costing £98bn a year due to its impact on both health and productivity – and as someone who’s always struggled with their weight, it’s hard not to feel ashamed.

Shame is what you feel when you are overweight, and it is something I have felt my whole life. And yes, I know my body is ultimately my responsibility – but the society we live in doesn’t make it easy to be healthy. And I’m not just talking about junk food here – the real barrier to a healthier nation is the hatred overweight people experience every day. We are demonised, dismissed, mocked and seen as a different species; a greedy, lazy, repulsive one; an embarrassing problem that needs to be solved.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in