The return of heavy curtains – and why they’re secretly energy efficient

A staple in the Victorian era, heavy curtains were once as popular for warmth and insulation as for decoration – helping to keep draughts at bay long before central heating even existed. Over time, they fell out of favour as double glazing became the norm and minimalist interiors and sheer curtains rose in popularity.

Now, with rising energy bills a concern for many, thick curtains are making a comeback. As Stephanie Reid, fabric design manager at Ashley Wilde, explains: “Heavy curtains and layered window treatments are having a moment again as interiors move away from stark minimalism and lean back into warmth, texture, and a more considered, finished feel.”

Are heavy curtains energy efficient?

When chosen and used correctly, thick curtains can be surprisingly energy efficient. They will reduce heat loss through windows by creating a barrier between the warm air inside and the cold glass outside.

Do thick curtains help keep the cold out?

Heavy curtains not only prevent warm air from escaping and cold air from entering, they’ll also make your room feel cosier too. But it is important to pay attention to the fit: full-length curtains should sit on the floor. With shorter, window-sill-length curtains, they need to overlap the sill to block any cold air.

All curtains should be wide enough so that they overlap in the middle, and they should also extend over each side of the window area. For added insulation, use Velcro tape or affordable curtain magnets to seal the vertical edges in place. Fit the curtain rod or track as close to the window frame as possible to minimise draughts. A pelmet – a box which hides the curtain rod or track – helps, as can a curtain rod that curves into the wall at both ends.

Thick curtains can be expensive to buy new, so try a secondhand curtain exchange for pre-loved styles at a fraction of the cost. Many have tailors on site, who offer alterations and can advise on the best style for your window shapes.

What curtains block out cold air?

There are myriad curtain styles that will help block out draughts, but thick curtains with proper linings perform best. Lined curtains that have special thermal or blackout linings are even more effective as their dense composition effectively blocks both light and airflow.

In colder Nordic countries, it’s common to own two sets of curtains – one lighter pair for summer and a thick one for winter. If you’d rather avoid the expense of buying a new set, consider adding a separate thermal or blackout lining behind your existing curtains. Yvonne Keal, product expert at Hillarys, says there is plenty of draught-proof curtain choice. “Thermal linings have been specifically engineered to reduce heat loss, and when paired with a thick curtain fabric, they’re remarkably effective,” she says.

Thermal linings can reduce heat loss through windows, while also giving curtains a fuller, more luxurious look. Just ensure the lining is slightly shorter than the curtain so it doesn’t show.

When it comes to window treatments, layering is key, adds Keal. “Another easy win is adding a blind underneath – a Roman blind is ideal – but even a simple roller blind adds more insulation,” she explains, adding that curtains paired with thermal blinds as well as honeycomb blinds are also particularly effective. Their cellular design traps air, creating multiple insulating layers that keep homes warm in winter and cool in summer.

What are the most energy-efficient curtains?

Fabric choice is important, too. Reid recommends tightly-woven materials such as velvet, wool, or heavyweight cottons, which are excellent for retaining heat and improving insulation.

And don’t forget your front door – a door curtain is one of the simplest ways to keep a hall toasty. You can buy curtain poles with swing arms to open and close the door easily without any fabric getting trapped.

You can go to the length of investing in new curtains and linings, but if a radiator is hidden by a full-length curtain, all your effort is wasted. Heat becomes trapped behind the fabric instead of warming the room. Some experts estimate that 20-30 per cent of the heat can be lost when curtains are closed over a radiator – effectively the same as running a small heater without actually heating the space.

Tuck your curtains behind the radiator, so the heat can escape into the room and doesn’t get trapped behind the fabric. To make this easier, opt for a curtain with a pencil pleat heading which allows the fabric to hang in soft folds, making the curtains easier to tuck neatly behind the radiator without creating bulky bunches. Installing a radiator shelf can also help by redirecting heat forward into the room.