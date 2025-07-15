Britelite Windows review: best installer for long track record

If you’re considering a new set of windows for your home, our Britelite Windows review takes an in-depth look at one of the most reliable installers on the market. As one of the best double glazing companies in the UK, Britelite has a long track record of helping customers find the best windows for their home.

When replacing or upgrading your windows, you’ll have the choice between double glazing or secondary glazing. It’s essential to gather multiple quotes and compare not only pricing but also guarantees, service quality, and product options to get the best value.

We’ve assessed numerous factors in building our list of top-rated installers, including customer reviews, coverage area, security standards, and warranties. Based on this, Britelite Windows stood out as one of the strongest contenders.

Why choose Britelite Windows?

Area covered: London, Kent, Sussex, Essex and Surrey

Founded: 1970

Guarantee: 10 years

Best for: Strong reviews and a long history

With over 50 years of experience installing windows, doors and conservatories, Britelite Windows is a veteran in the UK home improvement market. It holds Which? Trusted Trader status, and according to the company, chairman Dominic Baxter personally reads customer reviews to help maintain high service standards.

Its extensive track record and consistently good customer feedback helped secure Britelite the silver position in our rankings.

In common with the other companies on our review list, getting the precise cost of double glazing per window is difficult online. However, our research suggests that prices typically start from £550 per window, depending on the frame material and installation complexity.

Britelite Windows product range

You will, as with any other provider, pay more for aluminium frames from Britelite. The firm also offers doors and flat roofing, as well as green roofs, a relatively recent innovation. No timber frames are on offer, but styles including casement and sliding sash are.

The company also installs:

Doors

Flat and green roofs

Conservatories

Triple glazing

Cladding and roofline (guttering and the boards that seal the house under the eaves) products

Britelite also offers green roofs which, as the name suggests, offer removable panels of plants that help insulate the property. These not only provide insulation and reduce drainage pressure but also improve the property's appearance, and thanks to their design, they’re easier to maintain.

Britelite joins most of the other companies on this list in having regular sales, where up to 30 per cent can be saved on many products. In practice, this shows how much can be cut from most estimates and still leave a profit margin the company is comfortable with, so use this information in any negotiations you have with your fitter of choice.

open image in gallery Aluminium windows are an option with Britelite ( Pexels/Jan van der Wolf )

One standout feature is Britelite’s interactive map, which shows past installations and customer reviews by area. This is a helpful way to gauge the company’s performance near your postcode.

Like many other installers, Britelite offers financing options. However, the rate – currently 12.9% APR – is relatively high. You may want to explore more favourable window financing options from banks or alternative lenders if your credit score is solid.

The cladding is uPVC material that can replace wooden boarding which was a common addition to homes once but requires regular varnishing.

If you prefer to speak to someone in person or see products up close, Britelite has showrooms in Maidstone (Kent) and Wickford (Essex).

Pros:

Long-established company with a solid reputation

Competitive pricing, especially during sales

Wide product range including green roofs

Cons:

Only operates in South East England

Finance APR could be lower

What to look for in a quote

According to our research, the average three-bed house should cost about £4,500 to fit with new double-glazed uPVC windows, depending on location and window sizes.

It’s important to haggle, perhaps more than many with other purchases. Windows are more of a buyers’ market, since unless the panes themselves are broken, it’s a purchase you can put off, at least for a little while.

This gives you the upper hand and allows some time to research the best price and options.

Depending on the installer and how tricky your installation is, you may be able to shave up to half off the initial quote you are given.

This may seem unlikely, but it’s true. That’s because many firms rely on Britons’ general discomfort over asking for discounts to make expensive initial offers. They also rely on their competitors doing the same.

Smaller outfits that feel they need to be more competitive may not be able to drop by as much – use your judgement.

As well as this guide, it is also worth getting personal recommendations. If a company has done a good job at a fair price for a friend or colleague, they will probably do the same for you.

How we made this guide

We spoke to customers and fitters across the UK, as well as insiders in the double glazing market to find you the average prices for windows of all styles.

They gave us tips on how to negotiate and save money and they told us never to say yes to the first quote you are offered.

Why trust us?

The Independent has been reporting on green energy and climate matters since it was founded in 1986. Since then, we have written hundreds of reviews and news stories on energy, including the best window fitters, the best window finance and other guides on green power.

FAQs

Should I get double or triple glazing?

While double glazing is the usual choice for a home outside of a heavily restricted planning area, triple glazing could be a good option for some buyers, especially those in windy locations or those on busy, noisy roads. Expect to pay 15-30 percent more than for double glazing.

These windows are heavier and available in fewer styles. Finding triple glazed windows in timber and aluminium is difficult.

open image in gallery ( Getty/iStock )

What is the average cost for double glazing?

The average cost of a new set of eight uPVC windows for an average three-bedroom home in the UK is currently about £4,500, according to research by The Independent.

The price you will pay for a new set of double glazing depends heavily on the style, materials, colours and glazing type of your windows, together with how many you need and where you are in the country.

Most buyers opt for white uPVC, which is a type of plastic. It does not rust or rot, an advantage over wood, and it is cheaper than aluminium, the other popular low-maintenance material. It also doesn’t bend like aluminium can.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of double glazing?

Pros:

Loads of styles

Cost effective

Insulates well

Cuts noise

Cons: