Monthly or annual subscriptions are an increasingly common part of owning a home security system.

At their simplest, these fees cover the cost of cloud storage, since some security cameras and video doorbells don’t save their recordings locally. Some security products also bundle extra features with the cloud storage fee, such as AI tools for identifying people, vehicles, animals, and other types of movement.

Lastly, — and arguably most importantly — is the subscription tier that unlocks professional monitoring. This is where a specially trained call centre agent is alerted when your alarm is triggered and can check in on the situation and even call the emergency services on your behalf if it’s clear that something is wrong.

Brands like Eufy and Arlo produce security cameras, video doorbells and alarm systems with no subscription fee, as their footage is saved locally and they don’t offer professional monitoring services. Alarm systems from Ring, Arlo and Nest charge a monthly fee for cloud video storage, while professionally monitored systems from the likes of SimpliSafe and Verisure charge for both video storage and their all-important connection to the call centre and emergency services.

Before buying a system – or deciding whether a home security system subscription is worth it – it’s important to know what you want, and to understand how the system works without a subscription. For example, cameras from Ring and Simplisafe don’t save video unless you’re subscribed, although you’ll still be notified via their respective apps if the intruder alarm is triggered.

Which brands offer home security subscriptions?

open image in gallery The smallest Ring Alarm kit includes a base station, keypad, range extender and a pair of sensors. ( The Independent / Alistair Charlton )

Practically all home security companies offer a subscription. Ring is probably the most well-known, thanks to its ownership by Amazon and the popularity of its video doorbells. The company also sells a wide range of indoor and outdoor security cameras, a home alarm system, and accessories such as door/window sensors and solar panels to keep camera batteries charged.

Its subscription service is called Ring Protect. Prices start at £4.99 a month for the Basic tier, rising to £7.99 for Standard and £15.99 for Premium. Ring offers a discount for annual subscriptions, with the same three tiers priced at £49.99, £79.99 and £159.99, respectively.

Arlo is another security company that operates on a subscription model. Prices for Arlo Secure start at £5.49 a month or £54.90 a year for the Single Cam tier, rising to £11.99 a month or £119.90 a year for Secure Multi-Cam, and £16.99 or £169.90 for the range-topping Secure Plus plan.

Separately, Arlo offers its CVR (continuous video recording) plan, which records 24/7 like a traditional CCTV camera, rather than only when motion is detected. This costs from £10.99 per month, per camera, and can get expensive for larger properties.

Eufy’s cloud storage starts £3.99 a month for one camera or video doorbell, or £12.99 for multiple devices. Unlike many others, this is purely optional, since Eufy’s are among the few security cameras that have local storage.

Moving up the scale, Simplisafe offers two subscription packages, priced at £19.99 and £27.99 a month. Verisure offers a similar level of protection, complete with professional monitoring, but starts from around £30 per month.

What’s included in a home security system subscription?

open image in gallery Ring offers a subscription for its home alarm system ( Ring )

The simplest security system subscriptions unlock cloud storage for video recordings. For Ring and Arlo customers, this is a crucial addition, since those cameras and video doorbells do not store footage any other way. Paid-for cloud storage is less of a necessity for Eufy owners since those cameras save video to a microSD card in the device itself, or to an optional base station elsewhere in your home.

By paying for a cloud storage subscription, owners of the Ring Alarm system also unlock Alarm Calls – where your pre-defined list of emergency contacts will receive an automated call when your home alarm is triggered. The subscription also includes cellular backup where the alarm system automatically connects to the mobile phone network to maintain functionality if your home broadband goes offline.

The first of Simplisafe’s two subscription tiers is similar to what Ring offers, providing cloud video storage for all camera and doorbell recordings for £19.99 a month.

The higher tier is when Simplisafe’s professional monitoring comes into play where an agent can check what’s going on (by viewing live camera feeds, with your prior consent) and call the emergency services on your behalf. If what’s caused the alarm isn’t clear, Simplisafe will dispatch an agent from Securitas to visit your home and assess the situation. This tier costs £27.99 a month, close to the £30 a month Verisure charges for a similar level of protection and professional monitoring.

The pros and cons of home security subscriptions

Pros

Enables cloud video storage and remote access

Supports automated alert systems and cellular backup during outages

Adds peace of mind with professional monitoring services

Useful for larger, multi-device security setups

Cons

Some cameras don’t function fully without a subscription

Monthly costs can add up, especially for multiple devices

Single-camera users may find local storage options better value

Limited functionality if you stop paying the fee

open image in gallery Simplisafe's premium subscription includes professional monitoring ( Simplisafe )

Buyers of a single security camera, or a video doorbell, might be frustrated by the need to pay every month for cloud storage. If you only want a single camera, you’re best picking one that stores footage locally and requires no ongoing fee, like those from Eufy.

However, if you plan to install a larger security system – complete with motion sensors, a siren, a keypad, door/window sensors, multiple security cameras and more – then paying a subscription feels much more reasonable. Ensuring your alarm system stays active and connected to the internet during a power cut or a broadband blackout is a clear positive, and some customers will like the reassurance of Ring’s automated calling system, which can let neighbours or family members know when the alarm is triggered.

At the top end of the market, paying a higher fee for professional monitoring makes lots of sense for customers who want an alarm system that’s connected to the emergency services. Since many neighbours are unlikely to respond to the blaring of an alarm, knowing Simplisafe and Verisure proactively investigate every incident can bring huge peace of mind.

Ultimately, choosing a subscription comes down to comparing the features you want with your budget. It’s also worth remembering that some home security systems, like cameras from Arlo and entire product packages from Simplisafe, work in a very restricted way, or even not at all, if you stop paying the subscription. With these systems, it’s best to look at the ongoing fee like an extension of other household bills, like home insurance, rather than an optional extra.