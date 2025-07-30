Perlight Black Grid solar panel review: best for long warranty

This Perlight Black Grid review explores why this panel is a top choice for homeowners seeking both long-term performance and an extended warranty. It’s part of our expert-reviewed guide to the best solar panels for UK homes. If you're weighing up whether solar panels are worth it, this review — and our full guide to the best solar panel installers — will help you make an informed decision.

The Perlight Black Grid solar panel stands out in a crowded market, not only for its sleek design and solid efficiency but for offering one of the longest warranties available. Choosing the best solar panels for your home involves more than just headline specs, especially as installation is often the most expensive part of the total cost of solar panels. That's why long-term durability matters.

Commercial solar growth has driven significant tech advances in recent years. Many panels now offer similar specs on paper — comparable power output, 25- to 30-year lifespans, and sleek all-black designs. But with installation often being the largest part of the overall , and British weather posing its own set of challenges, the stakes for getting the right system are high.

While solar panel prices have dropped dramatically, thanks in part to China’s manufacturing scale and innovation, installation costs remain high due to labour, scaffolding, and system integration. So it’s worth considering the total system cost, not just the price per panel, when selecting the best panel for your home.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Why choose the Perlight Black Grid?

Price, installed: £895 to £1,195 per kW

Efficiency: 26 per cent

Wattage per panel: 500W

Type: N-Type

Made in: China

Degradation: 87.4 per cent after 30 years

Warranty: 30 years

Founded in 2006, Perlight is a Chinese manufacturer of solar panels with a long track record. Its Black Grid solar panel offers an impressive 30-year warranty — five years longer than the industry standard — making it ideal for those looking to maximise long-term savings and reduce replacement concerns.

This longer guarantee can offer extra peace of mind, particularly if you're financing your solar panel system over time or plan to remain in your home for decades. That said, many panels rated for 25 years will likely keep performing beyond their warranty period.

In terms of performance, the Perlight Black Grid solar panel also offers better efficiency and a higher power rating, delivering 500W per panel, than other solar panels on our list. While the degradation rate is slightly lower than other top-tier models, it still holds up well, retaining nearly 87 per cent of output after 30 years.

The company is also somewhat shy about filing facts about itself compared to its competitors, although it passes all the necessary regulatory hurdles.

One downside is that Perlight isn’t a Tier-1 manufacturer, meaning it hasn’t been ranked by BloombergNEF for financial transparency and bankability.

However, it has a long track record and its global footprint — shipping to over 100 countries — and compliance with international standards suggest a reliable product.

The panels also have high pressure resistance, meaning they should be able to withstand the bumps, bangs and weather that 30 years on a roof will throw at them.

The panels are built with high pressure resistance, which should help them withstand the UK’s often unpredictable weather over several decades.

Like most solar panels on the market today, these are manufactured in China, which has invested heavily in clean energy production and now dominates the global solar supply chain. China's lead in silicon refinement and solar R&D means many of the world’s best solar panels come from Chinese firms.

While the cost of panels has fallen by about 90% since 2000, installation costs have risen due to labour and inflation, so total system cost still needs careful budgeting.

Pros:

Market-leading 30-year warranty

High efficiency and power output

Cons:

Not a Tier-1 manufacturer

Degradation could be better compared to the highest performers

A 30-year product warranty is hard to come by in any product but Perlight offers one of the longest warranties available in the market Paul Evans, head of renewables at solar panel fitter Glow Green

How we compiled our guide

To compile our list, we spoke to experts on the ground and have broken down the top-performing brands based on real-world value, not just technical specs.

We’ve prioritised long-term performance, value for money, and the reputation of the best solar panel installers in the UK. And if you’re wondering if solar panels are worth it for your home, this guide is designed to help you make a smart, informed decision that pays off over time, whether you’re upgrading an old array or fitting solar panels for the first time.

Most panels are guaranteed for 25 years and offer similar power output, size, efficiency and looks.

So we’ve weighted our judgement towards cost and degradation, which describes how much power the cells will provide after a number of years. The higher the percentage, the better.

Much of your decision will also depend on which installer you go with, as many have preferred brands they work with due to bulk purchasing. You’ll also see a lot of unfamiliar Chinese names as you do your research, but many of these are Tier-1 manufacturers in clean energy with strong track records in quality and durability.

Why trust us

The Independent has been reporting on green energy and climate matters since it was founded in 1986. Since then, we have written hundreds of reviews and news stories on energy, including the best window fitters, the best window finance and other guides on green power.