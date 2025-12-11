Soly solar panels: best for long guarantee and reliable installation

Soly has long been one of The Independent’s highest-rated solar installers, known for its competitive pricing, strong warranties and broad UK coverage. For homeowners considering whether solar panels are worth it and looking to compare the best solar panel installers, Soly has traditionally stood out as a reliable option.

However, there has been a significant development affecting Soly’s current business status.

In November 2025, Soly’s founders announced that the company’s current management had filed for the bankruptcy of Soly Holding B.V. and its related entities with the District Court in Groningen. The court confirmed the bankruptcy shortly afterwards. In a public statement, the founders said they were “deeply saddened and disappointed” by the outcome, noting that employees, partners and customers now face understandable uncertainty while the court-appointed trustee oversees the process.

Although the founders were no longer operationally active within the company, they said they had spent recent weeks exploring alternatives to avoid insolvency, but that a different decision was ultimately taken by management and other shareholders. They added that they remain open to the possibility of a partial restart if circumstances allow.

Soly, founded more than a decade ago, has installed solar panels across several European markets, and the founders expressed gratitude to current and former staff while emphasising their hope that some form of continuation may still be possible.

Get a quote for solar panels for your home

Use our comparison tool to get a range of free quotes for solar panels from leading installers across the UK.

There are about 4,000 solar installers in the UK, making the choice difficult. But most only operate in certain areas, thinning the field for most buyers.

We compared price, warranty and customer satisfaction to choose the best solar panel fitters.

We also have a comprehensive resource on the best solar panels if you’d like to compare options and better understand the cost of solar panels before making your decision.

Why Soly?

Price per installed kilowatt on a standard house: £969

With a battery pack: £1,402

Guarantee length: 10 years for work done

Area covered: Britain, with Northern Ireland coverage planned

Typical time from enquiry to installation: 6 weeks from signing the quote to installation

Founded: 2021, but earlier in the Netherlands

Soly may seem like a new kid on the block, having set up in the UK in September 2023, but it has operated for more than 10 years, having been founded in the Netherlands in 2013 by brothers Patrick and Milan van der Meulen.

It operates in South Africa, Belgium, Germany and Italy as well as the UK, and it has installed more than 35,000 solar systems, offering both residential setups and commercial installations.

In the UK, it operates across Britain with plans to expand into Northern Ireland soon.

Which solar panels do Soly use?

The firm favours Aiko Neostar 460-watt panels as the best value for money, due to their high power output relative to the space required—a common consideration in home installations where roof area is limited. The average installation is 12 panels, said Josh Jones, who is head of sales at the firm.

Its biggest selling point is arguably its 10-year workmanship guarantee, which is significantly longer than the one to two years many competitors offer.

open image in gallery Aiko Neostar is the best for higher wattage per panel ( Solar4Good )

Granted, most problems with an installation will probably crop up early on if there are any, but some customers shelling out thousands of pounds are likely to see value in a longer guarantee.

As with other companies, installation is typically completed within a day and can take just over two months from initial enquiry, or 56 days from order to installation.

Soly is MCS-certified, which means it is part of the Microgeneration Certification Scheme, a safety standard scheme overseen by the solar industry at large.

It is also part of TrustMark and is a Which? Trusted Trader.

As for why customers should choose the firm, Mr Jones said: “Really because of the fact that we're so well established as a European brand, we're able to offer fantastic discounts to our customers. We also have our Soly brain. Soly brain is our own product that we use. It's a HEM system, home energy management, and it will come free as standard at this point in time for all of our customers.”

Overall, Soly is a compelling option for homeowners who prioritise a long guarantee and want the reassurance of an established European brand. However, with its future currently up in the air, our best advice would be to wait and see how the situation develops, or pursue a quote from another installer in the meantime.

Whare are the Pros of using Soly solar panels?

Excellent guarantee

What are the Cons of using Soly solar panels?

With the company filing for bankruptcy, its future remains to be seen