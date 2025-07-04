Welcome to The Independent’s in-depth Soly Solar review, our top pick for homeowners who want a solar panel installer with a long guarantee and our second choice overall among the best solar panel installers.

If you’re asking yourself the question, ‘Are solar panels worth it?,' and want to generate your own affordable renewable energy, this guide will help you decide whether Soly is the right fit. We also have a comprehensive resource on the best solar panels if you’d like to compare options and better understand the cost of solar panels before making your decision.

There are around 4,000 solar installers in the UK, making the choice challenging. But most only operate in certain areas, thinning the field for most buyers. We compared price, warranty, and customer satisfaction to select the best companies.

If access to specific panels or price is your top priority, you’ll also find a suitable installer in our expert recommendations.

Why Soly?

Price per installed kilowatt on a standard house: £969

With a battery pack: £1,402

Guarantee length: 10 years for work done

Area covered: Britain, with Northern Ireland coverage planned

Typical time from enquiry to installation: 76 days

Founded: 2021, but earlier in the Netherlands

Soly may seem like a new kid on the block, having set up in the UK in September 2023, but it has operated for more than 10 years, having been founded in the Netherlands in 2013 by brothers Patrick and Milan van der Meulen.

It operates in South Africa, Belgium, Germany and Italy as well as the UK and it has installed more than 35,000 solar systems, offering both residential setups and commercial installations.

In the UK, it operates across Britain with plans to expand into Northern Ireland soon.

Which solar panels do Soly use?

The firm favours Aiko Neostar 460-watt panels as the best value for money, due to their high power output relative to the space required—a common consideration in home installations where roof area is limited. The average installation is 12 panels, said Josh Jones, who is head of sales at the firm.

Its biggest selling point is arguably its 10-year workmanship guarantee, which is significantly longer than the one to two years many competitors offer.

open image in gallery Aiko Neostar is the best for higher wattage per panel ( Solar4Good )

Granted, most problems with an installation will probably crop up early on if there are any, but some customers shelling out thousands of pounds are likely to see value in a longer guarantee.

As with other companies, installation is typically completed within a day and can take just over two months from initial enquiry, or 56 days from order to installation.

Soly is MCS-certified, which means it is part of the Microgeneration Certification Scheme, a safety standard scheme overseen by the solar industry at large.

It is also part of TrustMark and is a Which? Trusted Trader.

As for why customers should choose the firm, Mr Jones said: “Really because of the fact that we're so well established as a European brand, we're able to offer fantastic discounts to our customers. We also have our Soly brain. Soly brain is our own product that we use. It's a HEM system, home energy management, and it will come free as standard at this point in time for all of our customers.”

Overall, Soly is a compelling option for homeowners who prioritise a long guarantee and want the reassurance of an established European brand.

Pros:

Excellent guarantee

Cons:

Fairly short UK track record so far

Common questions people ask about Soly solar panel installations

Is Soly a reputable company?

Yes. Soly Solar was founded in the Netherlands in 2013 and has installed over 35,000 solar systems across Europe. In the UK, it holds MCS certification, TrustMark registration, and is a Which? Trusted Trader, demonstrating a high standard of workmanship and customer care.

What solar panels does Soly use?

Soly typically installs Aiko Neostar 460-watt panels, known for high efficiency and space-saving design. These panels offer excellent output relative to their size, making them well-suited to UK homes with limited roof area.

How long does Soly take to install solar panels?

From initial enquiry to installation, the process takes around 76 days on average. Once on site, most installations are completed in a single day.

Does Soly offer a guarantee?

Yes. Soly provides a 10-year workmanship guarantee, which is significantly longer than the one to two years offered by many competitors.

How much do Soly solar panel installations cost?

The price per installed kilowatt is approximately £969, with a battery pack bringing the total to about £1,402 per kilowatt. Costs will vary depending on your property and system size.