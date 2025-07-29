SunPower Maxeon 7 solar panel review: best for longevity

If you're investing in solar power for the long haul, the SunPower Maxeon 7 solar panel stands out for its exceptional warranty and durability. In this SunPower Maxeon 7 review, we explain why it’s our top choice for longevity and how it compares to other brands on the market.

Whether you’re trying to cut your energy bills or make your home more sustainable, solar panels can be a smart investment. To help you get started, we’ve reviewed the best solar panels available in the UK and compared leading products side by side. You can also check out our guide to the best solar panel installers to ensure a quality installation.

The solar panel market is a competitive one, with plenty of unfamiliar brands offering fairly similar products. But choosing the best solar panels in the UK isn’t as simple as picking the model with the highest efficiency or the longest warranty.

Many panels now offer similar specs on paper — comparable power output, 25- to 30-year lifespans, and sleek all-black designs. But with installation often being the largest part of the overall cost of solar panels, and British weather posing its own set of challenges, the stakes for getting the right system are high.

The boom in commercial solar farms has helped push the technology forward. Installation is still the biggest cost, so it pays to invest in long-lasting panels. Fortunately, costs have fallen dramatically over the past two decades, especially as China has scaled up manufacturing and innovation. But fitting panels still involves scaffolding, labour, and additional equipment to connect to your home mains, so it's wise to factor in total system cost, not just the panel price when choosing the best solar panel for your home.

Why choose the SunPower Maxeon 7?

Price, installed: £1250 per kW

Efficiency: 24 per cent

Wattage per panel: 475W

Type: N-Type

Made in: Malaysia and the Philippines

Degradation: 90.8 per cent after 30 years

Warranty: 40 years with registration, only for certain fitters

A pricier unit than most, the SunPower Maxeon 7 solar panel also has the staying power to justify the extra expense.

It’s the only solar panel in our roundup to offer an industry-leading 40-year warranty, making it ideal for homeowners prioritising long-term peace of mind. The catch is that you must register the product to access this extended coverage, and only certain installers qualify, so be sure to ask your provider if this is important to you.

The panel also delivers high efficiency, strong power output and minimal degradation—it will retain more than 90% of its original power output even after 30 years.

Its high output per panel makes the Maxeon 7 a smart choice for homes with limited roof space.

Whilst still using the SunPower brand, Singapore-based Maxeon was spun off from its American parent company, SunPower, in 2020.

The company is now headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. China’s TCL Technology Group owns more than a third of its shares, while France’s TotalEnergies holds roughly 25%.

Weighing just 21kg, the panel is relatively light for its size. It measures 1.79m x 1.04m with a depth of 4cm.

One note of caution: Maxeon’s financial performance has been under pressure in recent years. The company lost its largest customer following the 2020 split from SunPower, which negatively impacted revenues. In 2024, Maxeon announced plans to sell its non-US business to its main investor, TCL.

For more on longevity, see our guide to how long solar panels last.

Pros:

Industry-leading 40-year warranty

Best-in-class longevity – retains over 90% power after 30 years

High output per panel for limited roof space

Cons:

Expensive

Company undergoing corporate restructuring

How we compiled our guide

To compile our list, we spoke to experts on the ground and have broken down the top-performing brands based on real-world value, not just technical specs.

We’ve prioritised long-term performance, value for money, and the reputation of the best solar panel installers in the UK. And if you’re wondering are solar panels worth it for your home, this guide is designed to help you make a smart, informed decision that pays off over time—whether you’re upgrading an old array or fitting solar panels for the first time.

Most panels are guaranteed for 25 years and offer similar power output, size, efficiency and looks.

So we’ve weighted our judgement towards cost and degradation, which describes how much power the cells will provide after a number of years. The higher the percentage, the better.

Much of your decision will also depend on which installer you go with, as many have preferred brands they work with due to bulk purchasing. You’ll also see a lot of unfamiliar Chinese names as you do your research, but many of these are Tier-1 manufacturers in clean energy with strong track records in quality and durability.

Why trust us

The Independent has been reporting on green energy and climate matters since it was founded in 1986. Since then, we have written hundreds of reviews and news stories on energy.