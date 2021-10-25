Inside Politics: £6bn cash injection for NHS and fresh levelling up row

Wednesday is Budget day and speculation is already rife about what might be inside Rishi Sunak’s red box. The Treasury has announced £6bn of additional funding for the NHS to clear patient waiting lists. Meanwhile, the chancellor is among several top Tory MPs whose “prosperous” seats are in line for millions of pounds of development cash, sparking a fresh levelling up row. Elsewhere, Labour is calling on the government to “follow the science” and introduce plan B Covid restrictions and polling for The Independent reveals two in three people think Boris Johnson has botched his handling of the energy and supply crises.

Inside the bubble

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen gives evidence to the joint committee on the draft Online Safety bill at 2.30pm