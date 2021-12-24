The year has seen the western withdrawal from Afghanistan with a huge boost to international jihad as one of its consequences, while post-Brexit "Global Britain" is seeking to re-establish military and political footprints in, among other places, the Middle East and South Asia.

A number of books have come during this eventful time. Among them are three, on Afghanistan and the Middle-East, by authors with deep knowledge and great expertise in their subjects, are very useful in understanding how we got where we are.

The theatres of conflict are likely to move to eastern Europe next year, with the massing of Russian forces on the Ukrainian border and east Asia where an aggressive China is threatening to invade Taiwan. Both these confrontations, and what may unfold, have been influenced by messages taken away by allies and adversaries from Joe Biden’s Afghan retreat.