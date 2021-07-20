The discovery of almost half a tonne of cocaine floating in waters outside the Algerian port city of Oran late last month has underscored the growing importance of North Africa as a vital transit point for drug smugglers seeking access to lucrative European and Middle Eastern markets.

It was the second discovery of massive cocaine shipments in Algeria. In May 2018, officials seized more than 700 kg (1,540 pounds) of the drug on a cargo ship carrying frozen meat from Brazil, seeking to enter Oran after docking in Spain.

That seizure led to a national scandal and mass arrests across Algerian society. With the 490kg (1,080 pounds) of cocaine presumed to have been abandoned at sea by smugglers ahead of boarding, the response to the recent seizure has elicited little but chest-beating from the North African country’s security services.