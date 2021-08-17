New York Notebook
America, Britain, and the language of weddings
This week, we received an apologetic text from an American friend invited to our wedding, it laid bare to me the difference between America and the UK when it comes to nuptials, writes Holly Baxter
It’s often said that the US and the UK are two countries divided by a common language, and there’s no more emotional language than the lexicon of weddings.
Weddings have their own vocabulary: breakfasts (which are really dinners), bouquets, buttonholes, best men, bridesmaids; and their own expectations. “A little pop of colour” from a wedding florist probably means something luminous and large. “A quick run through the timings” means you’ll be at the table for the next hour and a half. “A couple of group shots” from a photographer means at least 30 minutes, four offended family members, a narrowly avoided fight and a half-ruined bridal gown.
Once you enter into the world of wedding language, it’s hard to remember a time when “breakfast” meant cornflakes, “getting ready” meant rolling out of bed and taking a shower, and “documentary-style candid videographer” meant nothing at all.
