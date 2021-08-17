America, Britain, and the language of weddings

It’s often said that the US and the UK are two countries divided by a common language, and there’s no more emotional language than the lexicon of weddings.

Weddings have their own vocabulary: breakfasts (which are really dinners), bouquets, buttonholes, best men, bridesmaids; and their own expectations. “A little pop of colour” from a wedding florist probably means something luminous and large. “A quick run through the timings” means you’ll be at the table for the next hour and a half. “A couple of group shots” from a photographer means at least 30 minutes, four offended family members, a narrowly avoided fight and a half-ruined bridal gown.

Once you enter into the world of wedding language, it’s hard to remember a time when “breakfast” meant cornflakes, “getting ready” meant rolling out of bed and taking a shower, and “documentary-style candid videographer” meant nothing at all.