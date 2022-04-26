Experiments on crabs and lobsters ‘could be restricted’ under new law that recognises they feel pain
Crustaceans and decapods may be protected under new animal welfare bill that recognises they can feel pain
A new law could mean that crabs and lobsters are given the same protection as mammals in scientific experiments.
The Animal Welfare (Sentience) Bill passed through parliament earlier in April and will come into force once it has been given Royal Assent.
Campaigners celebrated the passing of the "landmark" law, which will recognise that animals have feelings. It means that government ministers must consider sentience when implementing policy.
