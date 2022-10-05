Basketball-sized Asian hornet nest in Essex back garden taken for government lab tests
Insects are known to be predator for honeybees, reports Lamiat Sabin
A basketball-sized Asian hornet nest has been removed from a back garden in Essex for tests.
After a week-long search, government inspectors found the nest six metres up a tree in the town of Rayleigh.
The inspectors, from the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), then took the nest to a lab for examination.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies