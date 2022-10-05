Jump to content

Basketball-sized Asian hornet nest in Essex back garden taken for government lab tests

Insects are known to be predator for honeybees, reports Lamiat Sabin

Wednesday 05 October 2022 18:50
<p>Asian hornet next the size of an ‘elongated basketball’ found in a back garden in Rayleigh, Essex</p>

Asian hornet next the size of an ‘elongated basketball’ found in a back garden in Rayleigh, Essex

(Defra)

A basketball-sized Asian hornet nest has been removed from a back garden in Essex for tests.

After a week-long search, government inspectors found the nest six metres up a tree in the town of Rayleigh.

The inspectors, from the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), then took the nest to a lab for examination.

