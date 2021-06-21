Third bill for assisted suicide proposed in Scottish parliament

Terminally ill people in Scotland may be given the right to assisted suicide under new legislation that has received cross-party support in Holyrood.

Proposals put forward by Liberal Democrat MP Liam McArthur would allow assisted dying for adults who are both terminally ill and mentally competent.

If passed, the law would allow people who have lived in Scotland for at least a year to access medication to take their own lives if two doctors are satisfied that they have met certain safeguards.