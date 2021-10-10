Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s decision to stand down after being placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption, bribery and breach of trust has ended a nerve-wracking political power game that lasted for four days but felt like an eternity.

“What is required now is stability. To resolve the impasse, I want to step aside to prevent chaos,” Kurz said as he announced his resignation. “This step is not easy for me. But this is not about me, it is about Austria.”

Protestors, who followed his statement on Ballhausplatz, the square where the Chancellery is located in Vienna, reportedly popped champagne corks and celebrated.