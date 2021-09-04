As a child, I usually felt ready to return to school by the time the summer holidays came to an end. Even though my family tended to spend a fortnight of the break away from home, the six weeks still seemed to go on forever. When we weren’t away, my brother and I played in the garden, fought, and watched as much kids’ TV as was available in the 1980s and early 1990s. By the time September came, I couldn’t avoid the conclusion that I was bored.

That’s not to say I was exactly jumping for joy about getting back into the classroom, but for the most part any pre-term butterflies were as much about the excitement of seeing friends and settling back into the old routine as they were about nerves for a new year starting.

The only exception I can recall was during the summer before I started secondary school, when I became progressively sicker with anxiety as the weeks went on.