Complaining to partner about your bad day can bring you both closer, study says
Men were found to benefit more from sharing their daily frustrations than if they didn’t vent at all, reports Lamiat Sabin
Complaining to your partner about your bad day can bring you closer in the long term, a study suggests.
Researchers wanted to find out whether sharing everyday hassles and disappointments has any long-term positive or negative effects on cohabiting couples’ relationships.
The researchers, at the University of Jena in Germany, recruited 100 heterosexual couples living in Berlin. Half were aged 20-30 and the other half were aged 70-80. About half (51 per cent) of them were married.
