Complaining to partner about your bad day can bring you both closer, study says

Complaining to your partner about your bad day can bring you closer in the long term, a study suggests.

Researchers wanted to find out whether sharing everyday hassles and disappointments has any long-term positive or negative effects on cohabiting couples’ relationships.

The researchers, at the University of Jena in Germany, recruited 100 heterosexual couples living in Berlin. Half were aged 20-30 and the other half were aged 70-80. About half (51 per cent) of them were married.